Unscientific survey shows 70% get first news on smart phone

Last week, I shared in this column interesting findings of a Reuters Institute research on how people in select countries of Europe, North America and Far East Asia typically first encounter news every morning with regard to the four devices – smart phone, radio, television and newspaper.

I wondered what the findings would be like in Uganda and asked you to answer the question: “What is the first way you typically come across news in the morning?” I asked you to send SMS text or Whatsapp and that I would share the results this week.

I did get a number of responses through SMS and Whatsapp but the bulk came via Twitter, underlying the pervasiveness of social media in our lives today. I am not active on Facebook so may have missed any responses shared through that platform.

Some responses where general on the crisis facing media today. At least 27 answered the question directly. This is a small number to extrapolate so this mini-poll cannot be said to scientific.

Indeed as Moses Baguma said to me on Twitter, “…don’t you think by putting this survey online you are already inclined towards the audience that spends most of its time on the smartphone? It is analogous to asking upcountry peasants in Uganda what their first source of news is. The answer will most likely be radio.”

Nonetheless, these limited findings in many ways agree with what was recorded in the Reuters Institute research.

It will therefore do the media fraternity in Uganda a lot of good to carry out a proper scientific study in the near future to understand the tectonic shifts in local news consumption to inform sustenance and survivability of the industry. So here we go!

From the 27 clear responses I picked out, three were sent via SMS text, four through Whatsapp and the rest via Twitter. At least 19 respondents (representing 70 percent) said their first news interaction every morning is through their smartphone; getting the news on Twitter and Facebook platforms of the local media.

Five respondents representing 19 percent said radio is their first point of news interaction every morning. Only one person (representing four percent) said their first news interaction every morning is with television. No one cited print (newspapers) as their first source of news every morning, thus 0 per cent while two people were not very clear on the platform of first-news, i.e. whether it was the print or online platform of Daily Monitor. These represent 7 per cent.

Some of the comments were particularly interesting and I share a few of them.

Lydia Mirembe: Radio. Usually @bbcworldservice, but sometimes I choose from leading Uganda radio stations like Radio One, KFM or CBS.

Lemeriga Fadhil: I get my first news in the morning on Samsung smart phone beginning with BBC at 5:00 am, Voice of America relayed by Capital FM at 6am. At 6:30 am, news in Lugbara on Radio Pacis 90.9 FM and at 7 am, I oscillate between Arua One and Radio Pacis for quality bulletins. I wrap up is with Daily Monitor and New Vision newspapers in town.

Apollo Wangalwa: I get my daily news first thing in the morning from my small radio that is continuously tuned to BBC World Service. Then I buy the New Vision and lastly share in a friend’s Daily Monitor. I buy both papers at the weekend. Newspapers are very powerful. A person who sees you with a newspaper usually admires your reading prowess. Newspapers also show you are a man. Since 1999 when I started my research, I have seen only four women buying newspapers to date. Any askari (gatekeeper) will give you easy access if you have a newspaper in your hands. Newspapers give you an aura of authority, responsibility and officiousness.

But perhaps the most poignant feedback came from maverick columnist Timothy Kalyegira. He was not answering the question at hand but rather focusing on the general health of the media in Uganda as it is today. He said:

“The Daily Monitor and other newspapers need a radical overhaul or re-think in format, to come up to speed with the new digital media environment and social media’s influence. As it is now, it is not fit for purpose. In other words, the ‘Kodak moment’ has come for print newspapers. Even TV stations and online newspapers as they currently are, are not appropriate enough.