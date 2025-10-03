Veteran journalists reflect on World News Day-2025

Last Sunday (September 28) was World News Day. The theme of the day was, “Journalism Is the Line”. Again, it passed mostly quietly in this part of the world.

Nonetheless, the organisers – World Editors Forum (WAN-IFRA), the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), Project Continuum, and International Fund for Public Interest Media – tasked a few veteran journalists to reflect on the topic, “Why Journalism, Facts and Truth Matter”.

Below are brief excerpts from their deeply reflective columns. Full articles are available at https://worldnewsday.org

******

Fernando Belzunce (executive editorial director of Spanish media group Vocento and author of Journalists in Times of Darkness): “Our current environment of misinformation, mistrust, the spread of illiberal politics through influencer-style authoritarians, and the erosion of democratic norms, is “less an era of change than a change of era.”

Richard Addy (co-founder of AKAS, strategist, international media consultant, and a former chief advisor to the BBC’s deputy director general who ran BBC News) and Luba Kassova (media expert, researcher, journalist, and co-founder of AKAS, who covers social and media trends, democracy, AI and equality):

“Trust is the currency which makes democracies and societies function; the social glue that binds people and structures together.

Undermining trust in the governance system, in institutions, in media and between people is an early step in any authoritarian’s plan for destroying democracy.

In short, this narrative of decline is among the least contested and most repeated beliefs in journalism. But is it true? Whilst in the US, trust in news has collapsed since the 1970s, this is not reflected much in the rest of the world, especially in the last five years when trust in news has often risen. What this reflects instead is a tendency for media to project trends observed in the US as global phenomena.”

Martin Baron (was executive editor of The Washington Post from 2013 to 2021, and previously held the top editor position at The Boston Globe and Miami Herald):

“If democracy is in danger, a free press is, too. An independent press cannot survive without a democracy. And there is a corollary to that: A democracy cannot survive without a free press. There has never been a democracy without a media that is free and independent. The playbook of aspiring authoritarians is well-established. High on their to-do list is crushing the press, an institution that can shed light on what political leaders are up to and that might hold them to account.

Much more is at risk than the freedom to express opinions: The real target of autocrats is truth itself. They aim to extinguish all independent arbiters of fact, whether they happen to be judges, scholars, scientists, statisticians or journalists.”

Jonathan Heawood (executive director of the Public Interest News Foundation): “The internet disrupted the business model for local newspapers, forcing hundreds of titles to close, whilst social media gave the public the opportunity to make sense of things on their own terms. At first, platforms like Twitter and Facebook looked like democracy in action: everyone had a voice, and everyone could enter the conversation. We now know that this was a false promise. Social media makes some voices much louder than others, and these platforms are easily co-opted by politicians and activists for their own ends.

To ensure a truly democratic public sphere, we need to rebuild the base layer of democracy: local news.”

Branko Brkic (leader: Project Kontinuum; co-founder: Daily Maverick): “Our world is increasingly built on information, sometimes almost exclusively, and the news media is its basic infrastructure. Like water and energy, we often only notice its absence when the service stops. So too, with reliable news: only when it disappears will we realise how deeply our daily lives depend on the steady delivery of reliable information.

In this perilous moment, news media’s duty, its daily delivery, and indeed its existence itself, feel more important and consequential than ever before. We are still truth’s most important messengers. What once was a comfortably profitable business has now transformed into a struggling sector with an uncertain future. In these changing times, our old media business model has rapidly aged. A new one is still nowhere to be found. When newsrooms close, communities lose watchdogs. Corruption flourishes in the dark. Truth has fewer defenders.”

