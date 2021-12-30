What Uganda media scored in 2021, what to do better in 2022

Year-ends are usually moments of reflection. On Thursday morning as I penned this column from the serenity of a beautiful island in the middle of Lake Victoria, with gentle waves lapping the shore, birds singing and the sun shyly emerging from the horizon, I was reflecting on a conversation I had the previous evening with my scribbling colleague, Nicholas Sengoba.

We chewed the cud on mainly three issues in the area of our trade: What is it that the media did well in 2021? What was disappointing about the media? What would we like to see the media do better in 2022?

We took the media in its broadest sense – that is traditional media in all its categories and the social media.

Nicholas’ view was that the media had generally done very well in bringing and keeping the running story of the year – the Covid-19 story – in our face. It was the second year running!

I agreed with him. More than anything else, the media shared information anyone ever needed about the virus to inform public and private responses to the novel disease. It told personal stories of pain and sorrow, as well as of hope and triumph as the country was battered by the second wave of the virus.

In there, however, was again one of the Uganda media’s failure. Nicholas and I agreed that the remarkable Covid-19 coverage notwithstanding, many times the media came across as a Ministry of Health or World Health Organisation (WHO) bulletin boards, or repeater stations of international news agencies and TV networks.

A little more enterprise reporting not just on the disease but on its different facets of impact would have capped the great efforts journalists put in covering this story amid lockdowns. Yes there were a few such enterprise stories but they were far between. Admittedly, it is easier to see this from the sidelines than from the pitch.

The other story that the media did well, we agreed, was the political story – the 2021 elections. Again media was outstanding in keeping the story in our face. It covered the giants and the underdogs and kept a tab on the human rights transgressions. Daily Monitor particularly did great in this area, putting a face and name to the many that needlessly lost their lives to the shenanigans of politics.

But again, a lot of the political coverage was more like a football commentary on radio. We were told who had the ball, who kicked, who headed, who gave a back pass, etc but for a listener, the direction of the ball, the side maneuvres or overall strategy remained sketchy.

Thus a little more depth and interrogation of the political issues and players would have served the audiences better rather than simply echoing political slogans and letting politicians get away with lies, party colours and comedy.

The bigger disappointment was, however, reserved for the social media, se surmised. The powerful “Fifth Estate” as it has come to be known was great on speed and reach, with bloggers, online journalists and “influencers” flooding the web with information about everything, notably Covid-19 and politics – the 2021 election and its actors.

Unfortunately, it also turned out to be the biggest source of fake news, character assassination, misinformation, disinformation and mal-information and crude insults. These sins are not unique to Uganda, they are the butter and bread of social media all over the world.

Sadly, these are not sins one can simply laugh away. They have had impact on people’s lives and health – and are in part to blame for Covid-19 vaccine skepticism and the “kumanyoko politics” of abuse/insults our flailing democracy has descended into.

So what would we like to see the media do better in 2022? Well, there is very little we can do about social media except call for decency and sensibility whenever you post or tweet anything. Insults and lies belong to the gutter, not a public forum! For online news media, we hope you will operate by the same code of ethics as traditional media, not be a forum for blackmail and extortion as many are today.

For the mainstream media, many Ugandans expect more investigative, explanatory, enterprise and solution journalism. They don’t expect to pay for the same shallow stories they get for free on social media. And they expect you to ask questions – of government and opposition leaders – not merely act as political activists wearing media jackets.