Prime

What Uganda media scored in 2021, what to do better in 2022

Author: Odoobo C. Bichachi is the Nation Media Group (NMG)-Uganda public editor. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Odoobo Charles Bichachi

What you need to know:

  • For the mainstream media, many Ugandans expect more investigative, explanatory, enterprise and solution journalism. 

Year-ends are usually moments of reflection. On Thursday morning as I penned this column from the serenity of a beautiful island in the middle of Lake Victoria, with gentle waves lapping the shore, birds singing and the sun shyly emerging from the horizon, I was reflecting on a conversation I had the previous evening with my scribbling colleague, Nicholas Sengoba.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.