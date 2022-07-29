What young people hate about bad news in media

This week, I devote my column to direct engagement with you, our esteemed audience that choose our print, television and radio platforms every day for the benefit of many who may have the same questions lingering in their minds.

*****

Joseph Mabonga: I refer to your article, “Media chasing the young who are fleeing bad news” (Daily Monitor, July 22).

You make very good observations backed by data from the research that you quoted and I completely agree with you on where the “digital” and “social” natives get and consume their news.

I differ with you on conclusion that, “Well, we now know what the young people do not want; bad news! This is, therefore, one step to knowing what they want, and working towards it.”

I do not believe young people don’t want bad news because bad news is all over the platforms that you quote as their source of news. What young people do not want are any kind of news portrayed as just “bad” by the mainstream media and packaged as such. With most “bad news” , there is always a culprit, but the mainstream media shy away from placing blame where it squarely belongs. That’s what angers young people. Don’t just tell them who died, tell them who killed them and what punishment they deserve.

Ours is not a hatred of bad news, it is a hatred for the mainstream media hiding behind bad laws to perpetrate impunity in the name of objectivity, impartiality, neutrality through self-censorship.

Public Editor: Thank you for your observations. My long and short answer is that media ethics and best practices demand that journalists cannot be prosecutors and judges. That is role of the judiciary! Journalists’ responsibility is to report accurately, without bias, with proper context, clarity and timely.

*****

Moses X: I refer to the story, “Bukwo CAOs car shot 26 times” (Daily Monitor, July 12). How does it happen that the surname of this person changes from Ogwang to Ogwal in the same story? I read Daily Monitor every day and see so many issues like this. Sometimes I don’t get irritated anymore, but for some reasons, I got irritated with this. Also, your online team should review whatever is posted online for inaccuracies. On social media, readers also sometimes make comments pointing out grammar or other factual errors but no one seems to even check.

Public Editor: Thank you for being brutally frank on our editorial failings. The name error you point out is inexcusable and should never have passed into the final story. It is also inexcusable for our online team to leave errors pointed out by readers to still dot online stories forever. I shared this feedback shared and extolled our editorial team that we can do better.

*****

Okot Fred: Thank you for celebrating Daily Monitor @30. However, my attention is in relation to the inconsistency of the age of the victim in the story, “‘Teenager dies of multiple organ failure after Covid jab” (Daily Monitor, July 26). Under the photo [caption], it states that the victim was 14 years old, while in the text of the story it is stated that the victim was 16 years old. Was the victim admitted in the hospital aged 14, then stayed for two years before his death aged 16?

Public Editor: That was an error, we have established. The correct age of the boy is 14. The error has been corrected in online story. Thank you for your eagle-eye!

*****

Kahunga-Matsiko: Refer to your article, “Court doubts postmortem (Saturday Monitor, July 23). In the article, it was stated that the word postmortem means “after life”. Wrong! Mortem does not mean “life”, it means “death”! In fact its various derivatives from its Latin roots are death linked: mortal, mortis, mort, morte, etc. Thus post-mortem simple means “after death” not “after life”!

Public Editor: Thank you for this feedback which I shared with editors and author. A correction shall be published with next article. We have all learned something!

*****

Gordon Jengo Bulesa: Thank you for the great work. My expectations of NMG-Uganda journalism are always met. However, kindly let me know when tenders and bids are always published in Daily Monitor newspaper publication.

Public Editor: Thanks for your feedback and inquiry. Daily Monitor runs tenders on Tuesdays and Jobs on Fridays.