Who is avoiding news, and what can media do about it?

Have you ever turned off the knob when the hourly news bulletin blasts out of the radio speakers? Have you ever reached for the TV remote to switch stations when the evening news bulletin begins? Or have you ever picked a newspaper, glanced at its headline and then put it aside with the front page facing down? Have you simply scrolled past some news stories on social media without as much as a cursory look?

If your answer is in the affirmative, then chances are you are a news avoider. News avoidance is one of the new challenges the media is facing whereby targeted audiences or the general public actively refuse to read, view or listen to news that has been painstakingly put together for them.

Why would this be so? Several studies have shown that when people actively avoid the news, they often do so because they find the news too negative, because they do not trust the news, or because they feel overloaded by the magnitude of available news.

According to Dr Kirsten Eddy, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, “When we ask people why they are actively avoiding news, they’re saying a few key things: they are put off by the repetitiveness of the news agenda, they feel worn out, and they feel that the news is bad for their mental health.”

A recent Reuters Institute survey across different media markets in different parts of the world shows that up to 36 percent of audiences actively deliberately avoid news and of these, “[at least] 53 percent, including many younger people and those with lower levels of education, are trying to do so in a broad-brush or periodic way – for example, by turning off the radio when the news comes on, or by scrolling past the news in social media. A second group tends to avoid news by taking more specific actions, like checking the news less often (52 percent of avoiders) or by avoiding certain news topics (32 percent of avoiders).

Knowing the hassle journalists go through to get that story to the audiences, which often involves long interviews and hours of editing or dangerous forays into violent news spots –not to mention dealing with often treacherous sources, it is heartbreaking that in the end, all it takes is a turn of the knob or press of a remote and the story runs in the background unheard/unseen.

Yes, not everyone will read, watch or listen to a story but when the numbers get to over 30 out of 100, then the media cannot simply ignore it. It will be a waste of resources!

Fortunately, the survey synthesised what can attract these news avoiders back to consume media content. So if you are an editor, this is what you should know so as to win back news avoiders, according to their response to the question of what type of news they are interested in.

One, at least 55 percent of the news avoiders said they were interested in positive news. Editors should therefore try not to overload news bulletins of newspapers with grim and gory news. It may attract some readers with morbid curiosity but will put off many others.

Two, 46 percent are interested in solutions journalism, not lamentations, attack-dog reporting and whining. So as you point out problems, also bring out possible solutions, and show what has worked elsewhere.

Three, 39 percent want to read news explainers. That is, they want a news event broken into different facets to give it perspective, background, trends, voices, etc.

Four, 38 percent want to read news about people like them. In short, people want to see themselves and their situations in the news. Distant and abstract stories don’t connect with them.

Five, 37 percent want to read investigative stories; stories that dig deep, reveal new details, connect the dots and bring new perspectives to old events.

Six, and finally, news avoiders want to read the big stories of the day. This means news that is current, has impact and touches many aspects of their day-to-day life.

It is never easy to balance all this, but in today’s digital world, journalists need to exercise utmost dexterity in content management, curation and communication.