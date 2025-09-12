Whose story do we take on grand Ethiopia dam?

Last week, a team of Ethiopian journalists was in Uganda to discuss issues of mutual interest and to learn from each other.



The team comprised representatives of media organisations and government, namely Ethiopia Media Authority (EMA), the Ethiopian Centre for Media Excellence (ECME), and International Media Support (IMS) Ethiopia. They were guests of the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), which arranged their engagement with the Media Council of Uganda (MCU) and the Uganda Media Sector Working Group (UMSWG).



Beyond the discussion on media regulation frameworks, social media impact on journalism, professional ethics, consumption trends, and market challenges, the old issue of telling the local stories from the local perspective came into the picture, particularly on how East African media has reported on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). We argued that by African media sourcing stories about African issues primarily from “international” news agencies, a lot of nuance and perspectives are missed or reinforced, thus often distorting the truths and realities.



On Tuesday, September 9, the landmark 5,150MW GERD hydropower project, built at a cost of US $4 billion, was launched in Ethiopia amid pomp and pageantry. I followed reports on social media and the next day, I checked out the Uganda media to see how it reported the event. I wanted to see how this held against the discussion we had on Thursday with the Ethiopian team. Only one local daily carried the story, which was sourced from Agence France Presse (AFP). This came with the “outsider” perspective, complete with the repeated claims and counter-claims of Egypt and Ethiopia, and limited or unbalanced perspectives.



Fortunately, there was a pre-launch story in the East African newspaper, flagged on the cover and run on a spread inside. It was written by two local journalists with additional reporting from Xinhua. In many ways, this was a redeeming article and spoke to the issues of nuance and perspective that often lack from stories lifted from so-called international news agencies and “international media”. For example, where the AFP story only referred to the 1929 and the 1959 agreements on the use of the River Nile waters signed between Egypt, Sudan, and then colonial power Britain, giving the two downstream countries exclusive rights to use the river, the East African story went beyond this.



Yes, it made reference to the colonial treaties that are the basis of Egypt’s and Sudan’s opposition to GERD project but also showed that there is a new framework for the management of the River Nile resources. It went into some details about it. Nile River Basin Cooperation Framework Agreement of 2011 was been signed by nine of the 11 riparian countries, the exception being Egypt and Sudan that rejected it. The framework had been discussed and enacted under the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI), which both countries are members. The two insist on sticking to the old colonial treaties.



The story also revealed that five of the nine countries that have signed onto the new framework have ratified it. This is the basis of Ethiopia’s project – namely, equitable, fair, and cooperative/considerate use of the shared natural resource. The other contrast between the two articles was on selective emphasis of facts and figures. For instance, the AFP article stated that Egypt is dependent on the River Nile for 97 percent of its water needs. It however, conveniently omitted to mention that Ethiopia, through the Blue Nile and its tributaries, contributes 86 percent to the volume of Nile’s water that reaches Sudan and Egypt.



There was some redeeming aspect of the AFP article. It extensively quoted Pietro Salini of the Italian company, WeBuild, which built the dam. He said today, the GERD is full, as are the dams downstream in Sudan and Egypt; meaning the latter’s fears were unfounded. Do we lack information that we must rely on foreign news agencies? No! One place journalists may want to look is at the InfoNile, an organisation founded by Ugandan journalist Fredrick Mugira and American journalist Annika McGinnis. Here they will find a lot of information and very deep stories to enrich their perspectives about River Nile and the development/environmental issues dogging the river basin.

Odoobo C. Bichachi: Public Editor

Send your feedback/complaints to [email protected] or call/text on +256 776 500725. WhatsApp +256 752 500725







