Why did Monitor use AI photo on its cover?

A reader who goes by the alias Scientific Farmer (@scifaama) on X (formerly Twitter) had an issue with the photo on the cover of one of Daily Monitor editions last week (see, “Plot to kick youth out of districts jobs” – Daily Monitor, April 11).

He posted: “With all the amazing photographers in Uganda, most of them young people, Daily Monitor chooses to use an AI [artificial intelligence] image on its front page with a headline that seems to be fighting for the youth. C’mon guys.” The image in question was a photo montage of two youth – male and female – with facial expressions of alarm or surprise.

There were a number of responses to the post, some of them rather disparaging. But that is the nature of social media. One cannot predict some of the responses once you post something for the public.

Anyhow, another reader going by the alias The Diplomat (@KyztoFrancis) did tag me and asked that I address this in my next column, which I am much obliged to do today. First, the photos in question were not AI-generated. They were actual photos of people from a collection of online stock photos of one of the digital image companies Daily Monitor subscribes to and were used as a montage.

A few things to understand first, picking off these Google AI generated definitions. One, “a photo montage is a composite image created by combining two or more photographs to form a new, single image.” Two, “a stock photo is a pre-existing photograph that is licensed for use in various media, such as websites, advertisements, and print materials. These photos are typically created by professional photographers and are made available for purchase or licensing through stock photography agencies.”

Why then did Daily Monitor choose to use these photographs instead of using one from the amazing young Ugandan photographers? In his thinking, I believe, this would achieve two things: show the real Ugandan youths whose jobs are on the line and also drop some money in the pockets on the young photographers.

Not bad altruistic thinking except for the realities of publishing that are unbeknownst to many consumers of media. The question then is why did Daily Monitor choose to use these photos rather than those taken by its renowned photographers? Or more broadly, why do media houses choose such photos over “current” and “personal” ones?

The Google AI answer below tells it all. “Newspapers utilise stock images for a variety of reasons, including cost-effectiveness, speed, and access to a wide range of visuals. Stock images offer a readily available and often affordable way to illustrate news stories, particularly when real-time on-the-scene photography is unavailable or impractical. They also provide a diverse selection of images that can be used to visually represent a broad range of topics and stories, ensuring that news publications can effectively communicate complex ideas or concepts through imagery.” Beyond this, some of the responses to the post did capture the legal perspective to this issue. That is, you cannot just pick a photo of someone in a public place or otherwise and publish it alongside a story that may have negative connotations.

That person will have a right to sue for portraying them “negatively” which could come with a big cost. If the newspaper chose to commission a local model to pose for the photo to suit its user need, again that would come with a cost and perhaps require multiple photo shoots thus upping the cost of production, not to say the inconveniences of time, deadlines, quality, etc.

The feasible option, therefore, is to buy stock photos with a licence for multiple usage. The Stock image companies would have already paid the models and because they supply them to many media houses around the world over many years, they are able to recover their investment in producing them.

The companies would also have signed agreements with the models allowing their photos to be used all over the world in different media. This way, the newspapers (and even advertising agencies) are insulated from legal suits regarding the usage of these photos. The result? Media houses win, stock image companies win, the models win, and the public gets to read/view well-illustrated stories that deliver meaning and context.

