Why journalists should speak for farm animals

Finish journalist, Anne Salomaki recently carried out an interesting study on how journalists cover livestock agriculture. One of her hypothetical questions was: What does a pig say? In English, a pig says ‘oink, oink’. In Finnish, it says ‘roh, roh’. In Danish, it says ‘of, of’.”We all can imagine what a pig says in our languages. We know that it says different things in normal times and when in distress. And that’s the gist of Ms Salomaki’s study and subsequent article, “Rethinking journalism’s silence on agriculture” (August 1, 2025), published by the Reuters Institute (www.reutersinstitute.ac.uk).

She asks, “How could journalists better incorporate non-human angles into stories about farmed animals?” This is in as far as what could be wrong or right with the way farm animals are treated on farms and to the market. In our Uganda context, perhaps what is wrong may not be as much on the farms (this is out of public view) as it is on the way to the market.

If you have stood by the roadside of any of the highways leading to Kampala and seen the speeding trucks laden with cattle, goats, etc, for slaughter in city abattoirs, or followed closely one such truck, then you should have seen the “inhuman” way these animals are transported. You should also have seen motorcycles speeding with pigs and goats tied excruciatingly into nearly 180-degree folds, laid on a timber plank, and fastened with rubber straps. Same with the chickens, turkeys, and ducks. You should have seen them dangling upside down a speeding motorcycle or on the roof of a speeding commuter van headed to Kampala City for sale and slaughter.

At such moments, many of us imagine what pain these animals and birds are suffering to get to the lunch and dinner tables, but our love for barbecue, deep-fried chicken, and aromatic beef stews quickly pushes these thoughts away. This is food, after all. But is there something more for us as a society and for journalists as the watchdogs to look at here beyond the dinner tables or the “roast and drink” cocktail parties? Salomaki and a few others involved in this study believe that journalism can do better than it is doing on this subject. “Journalism should be uniquely placed to shine light on how our public policies are letting down not only non-humans but also ourselves, yet it routinely fails to do so,” she writes.

So what can journalists do about this?

The media in Uganda has special sections and pullouts on livestock agriculture. “Seeds of Gold” magazine, published in Saturday Monitor, for example, extensively covers issues of poultry, piggery, dairy production, and overall livestock management so farmers can maximise profits and consumers can get meat on their dinner tables. The same efforts perhaps need to be put on awareness and sensitisation about best practices of managing the end chain, from farm to market. This could include sharing scientific findings, say on the impact of animal stress on the meat that comes in our plates, and possible ways around it.

For example, according to various scientific studies, “animal stress, particularly the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, can negatively impact beef quality. Stress before slaughter can lead to tougher, less flavourful, and darker meat due to changes in muscle glycogen and pH levels.” – Google AI. So, even from a purely selfish human point of view, bad meat affects not just our taste buds but our health in many ways we may not know at the moment. Constantly reminding policy makers and the public could birth a new business model in our beef and poultry industry – “slaughtered at source” or at farm labels.

Then many Ugandans will stop ignoring the motorcyclists speeding with dirty white wooden boxes laden with “stressed beef” coming to your nearest butchery.

Yes, the meat industry is big, bloody, and very protective. But ultimately, as Salomaki says, “No one is expecting journalists to start reporting like they were writing for a nonhuman audience. Just acknowledge that farmed animals have a perspective and include it somewhere in the story. This is the bare minimum considering the skin they have in the game, literally, but it would be a huge step forward.”





Odoobo C. Bichachi: Public Editor

Send your feedback/complaints to [email protected] or call/text on +256 776 500725. WhatsApp +256 752 500725