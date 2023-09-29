Why log-in every time to read Monitor stories?

The week’s column is primarily dedicated to the direct feedback from our audiences, Sam Lubanga and Ojuluna Peter Thomas, under the tag, “Readers Have Their Say”. We start with the latter who raises issues with the Daily Monitor online log-in requirements.

Ojuluna Peter Thomas: Thank you for your website which has become an indispensable source of news online for me. The log-in is, however, becoming quite frequent to access prime articles online. It’s getting a little tiring to be asked to log-in almost every other week. My suggestion is when one has logged in on one device, the system can know, just like when you log into your email using a different device and it asks you to input another code sent to your phone. You can write where we choose to click/say “don’t ask on this device again”. Then every time I open the prime articles, your system can see that I’m online in your system.

Public Editor: I shared this query with Emma Waiswa, the head Digital at NMG-Uganda and he gave the following explanation: “It is for the user’s security that they are asked to login. If you are using your Gmail, we assume that you have logged out after your day. Next day, login to Gmail and use a one-step (tap) to login to our website. This is all meant to keep our readers’ engagement secure.”

Sam Lubanga: I want to add my voice to Ms Mukasa’s, who thanked you for the work you are doing to change our country. Whenever possible, I have in-boxed people who have written patriotic columns in your esteemed newspaper. Mr Gawaya Tegulle and the UCU lecturer [Emily Comfort Maractho] can attest to my assertions.

For some of us who are very far away, we have to wait for Daily Monitor before we can believe a story. You have just forgotten a story that worried me so much in a Luganda newspaper reporting that so many students of Nakanyonyi Secondary school had died from “poisoned food”! The social media was carrying the same messages and I had to make so many desperate calls back home because I have relatives in that school. I was so happy when you elaborately explained what is meant by food poisoning in all the three examples you gave.

We know it is not easy to tell the truth, but what do you do when Entebbe International Airport floods and the powers that be don’t want to inform the public. Just as Ms Mukasa was saying, do our leaders travel and see what is happening elsewhere? We are not saying they should do what Europe or North America are doing. But let them go to some African countries like Ethiopia and learn from there. Our airport is a disaster and I am saying this as a patriot.

******

The 10th Forum on Internet Freedom in Africa (FIFAfrica 2023) is currently taking place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. It was organised – and hosted – by the Collaboration of International ICT Policy in East and Southern Africa (CIPESA). As expected, great insights on this behemoth of our time are being shared.

Today, the Internet has come to define our lives – for better or worse. Its positive attributes are innumerable, as are its negatives. Yet the Internet is, perhaps, best seen as just a road that we all use to transport anything and everything, Its good or bad therefore depends on what we use it for and how we use it.

One of the most illuminating conversations at the forum was on “Content Moderation and Platform Accountability”, and specifically with regard to social media – Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Tik-Tok, etc.

Content moderation is anathema to many of us that use these platforms. We associate them with limitless freedom that was unimaginable in the days of traditional media where gatekeepers controlled what to say, who says it, when to say it and where to say it.

Today, all one needs is an Internet enabled device and a whole array of social media apps are at their finger-tip to share text, audio and video to whomever. The big tech companies that own and run these platforms have for a long time shirked responsibility for what is shared on their platforms, seeing themselves as merely a highway for every road user who should take responsibility for their style of driving.

There is, however, growing consensus that this digital jungle needs some form of moderation. This, and other takeaways, will be the subject of my thoughts next week.