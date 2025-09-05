Why media should hold back ‘state-of-art’ cliché

On Thursday, Uganda media was awash with coverage of the launch of a new traffic management system by Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) that was funded by the government of Japan. The stories were full of superlatives and grandstanding. It was variously described as “state-of-art”, “first ever traffic control centre in East Africa”, “smart mobility leap”, etc.

If you live in Kampala or transit regularly within the city, then you would understand the funfair behind all these superlatives. Kampala is choking on traffic, at least until yesterday before the launch of this “state-of-the-art” traffic control centre. Any solution, or what appears to be a solution, will therefore receive rave coverage like we witnessed in the media this week.

Even then, it is always important for journalist to exercise a sense of moderation in covering things such as this, even though the press release issued – in this case by KCCA – would be over-the-top on their achievement and what it means. This does not only safeguard journalists from making outlandish reports that may not be so true but also helps manage public expectation through balanced and realistic reporting.

Because technology is ever evolving, it is imprudent to drum up the “state-of-the-art” element because there could be entirely new thinking the next day or week. So rather than latch on an over used cliché, good journalism would confine itself to simply describing the features coming with the system being launched.

Like in the instant case, the stories should have told us what this centre will do, how, what was witnessed in first hours of launch, how this will pan out and affect how much time a commuter spends on the road, expected bottlenecks, etc. Some of this was indeed included in some stories, albeit in passing, but mostly it was blowing the trumpet the way it was designed in the KCCA press release.

The other thing that always calls for refrain is “…first ever…” in the region, in the world, in the country, etc. This is to avoid grandstanding that can be challenged and could lower trust of audiences. For example, a casual check on the internet revealed that in December 2024, Nairobi city launched the first phase of an AI-powered traffic management system.

Nairobi is a city in East Africa and that system should have come with some form of centre. The claim that what was launched in Kampala yesterday is the “first ever” traffic management centre is therefore superfluous and only invites questions and unnecessary debate. In one of my previous article (see, “How will journalists ‘colour’ new Uganda Airlines aircrafts? – Daily Monitor, April 19, 2019), I addressed myself to this subject of media hyperbole and superlative.

I asked how journalists can avoid getting caught up in this superlative bonanza that often leaves audiences (and journalists themselves) confused and carrying inaccurate information. To which I pointed to veteran American editor Harold Evans’ book, Do I Make Myself Clear? A Practical Guide to Writing Well in Modern Age. He writes: “And beware of superlatives.

Rinse them through a sieve for accuracy. The biggest, tallest, fastest, richest so often turns out to be the second biggest, second tallest, second fastest, and nowhere near the richest.”

That said, we will hopefully next week be treated to stories of how the “state-of-art” traffic control centre is managing the city’s traffic up to that point.

****** READERS HAVE THEIR SAY

Eng George Mabweijano: On page 4 of September 1 edition, in the article titled “Legal divide-and-rule: A history of Uganda's constitution making”, there is a serious mistake, which I could not overlook. In the seventh paragraph, it states: “Things escalated quickly. Obote had five ministers (Grace Ibingira, Daudi Magezi, Basil Bataringaya, Wanume Kibedi and crosscheck and Emmanuel Lumu) arrested and accused them (sic) of trying to aid Buganda's plans to secede from Uganda”. This is so wrong.

Out of the five ministers arrested on February 22nd, 1966, the writer has only managed to name two correctly, i.e Grace Ibingira and Emmanuel Lumu. The other three were George Magezi (not Daudi), Balaki Kirya and Mathias Ngobi. Basil Bataringaya was not among those arrested.

Wanume Kibedi was not a member of Obote's cabinet, but was to later serve as minister of Foreign Affairs in President Amin's cabinet. Please make this correction for your readers. Public Editor: Thank you for flagging this. It has been rectified in the online story. A correction shall also published in the newspaper.