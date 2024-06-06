Why newspaper readers love playing word games

Last Friday, I received a message from a disappointed reader Ndifuna Abdul. He wrote: “I am disappointed, today’s Daily Monitor [May 31] has no puzzles. Are you planning to stop putting puzzles? If so, this will be my goodbye to buying a copy.”

The leisure page that features crossword puzzles and other word games like Sudoku had, apparently, dropped off during the process of accommodating advertising supplement. Daily Monitor earned a few more shillings from the advert but nearly lost a reader, if not readers.

On Saturday, another reader had also called from Kabale to complain about the missing crossword puzzle in the Friday edition. He was also amused that Saturday Monitor had published solutions to yesterday’s crossword puzzle that apparently had not been published! He said the one reason he never misses buying a copy of Daily Monitor is the crossword puzzle. He also referred me to my recent column, “Why crossword puzzles are good for newspapers,” (Daily Monitor, April 26).

That’s an avalanche of feedback! Indeed, over the last few months, I have had to respond to a lot of feedback on word games, including from Mzee Edward Mabweijano and retired airline Captain Darlington Omamteker. The former has regularly pointed out errors in the crossword puzzles which has challenged the editors to pay more attention to the page. The latter, on the other hand, has raised the flag on the dropping challenge levels of Sudoku (published in the daily paper through to Saturday) and Mudoku that is published in Sunday edition.

Crossword puzzles and Sudoku are some of the most popular word games published in newspapers. In my previous column on this subject, I quoted veteran US journalist Barnaby Page explaining why crossword puzzles are important for newspapers. He said:

“Among crossword-puzzle enthusiasts – and there are a lot of them, the quality of the crossword might be the principal reason to pick one newspaper over another. (This is particularly true of cryptic crosswords.) So, from a newspaper’s point of view, they [crossword puzzles] are great builders of customer loyalty. If someone is an aficionado of the Daily Journal’s crossword, they will buy that paper every day, even if there is no news they are interested in.” This sentiment has been corroborated by the feedback I received from readers Mabweijano, Omamteker and the gentleman from Kabale, who said his name was “long and difficult” so all needed was to take his message that was important. Why do these readers (and others) love the word games, particularly crossword puzzles? I input the question on www.Quora.com to find out if it has ever been asked and answered. Indeed it has. Reproduced verbatim below is perhaps the most elaborate answer I got. “People enjoy crossword puzzles for a variety of reasons, including:

Mental Stimulation: Crossword puzzles challenge the brain and provide mental exercise. They require problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and the ability to recall information quickly.

Entertainment: Solving crossword puzzles can be a fun and engaging way to pass the time. The satisfaction of filling in the blanks and completing a puzzle can be very rewarding.

Learning: Crossword puzzles often contain clues that require knowledge of various topics such as history, literature, science, and pop culture. People enjoy crossword puzzles as a way to learn new facts and expand their knowledge base.

Relaxation: For some, solving crossword puzzles can be a relaxing and meditative activity. It can provide a mental break from the stresses of daily life and help people unwind.

Challenge: Many people enjoy the challenge of solving crossword puzzles, especially those with more difficult clues or larger grids. The sense of accomplishment that comes from successfully completing a challenging puzzle can be very satisfying.

Social Interaction: Some people enjoy solving crossword puzzles with others, whether it’s working on a puzzle together or discussing clues and answers. Crossword puzzles can be a social activity that brings people together.

Improving Vocabulary and Cognitive Skills: Crossword puzzles can help improve vocabulary, spelling, and overall cognitive skills. Regularly engaging in activities that challenge the brain, like solving puzzles, can have long-term cognitive benefits.”

Now you know! Have you filled a crossword puzzle or Sudoku challenge today? For editors, just remember that word games can make or break relationships with loyal readers.

[email protected] or call/text on +256 776 500725. e or break relationships with loyal readers.