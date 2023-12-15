Will a ‘code of conduct’ tame Internet monster?

On Tuesday, I was privileged to join other media practitioners and stakeholders in a consultative meeting at African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) on the United Nations (UN) initiative to produce a universal code of conduct to regulate the sharing of information on the digital space (Internet).

Several such conversations are taking place in different parts of the world, looking at how threats to information integrity – misinformation and disinformation – impact progress on global, national and local issues, as well as issues of safety, free expression and responsible use of digital space.

The UN has thus outlined nine potential principles for a proposed code of conduct that will help to guide member states, the big-tech digital platforms like Facebook, X (Twitter), Tik-Tok, etc, and other stakeholders [like you and me] in making the digital space more inclusive and safer for all without compromising freedom of opinion and expression, as well as the right to access information.

These principles are: Commitment to information integrity, Respect for human rights, Support for independent media, Increased transparency, User empowerment, Strengthened research and data access, Scaled up responses, Stronger disincentives, and Enhanced trust and safety.

All this will lead up to the planned world meeting dubbed “The Summit of the Future” scheduled to take place sometime in 2024.

Now, many people have this perception about the United Nations as an expensive talking shop with a few teeth because a lot of its decisions are voluntary unless the Big Five (or is it Big Two) fully buy in and push them through.

That is largely true. If you have witnessed the recent prevarications over the Gaza bloodbath, and the hypocrisy over Ukraine, then the cynicism towards the UN is fully justified.

However, it is also true that many such conversations have in the past generated game-changing policies that have had huge global reach and impact. Two that quickly come to mind are the Universal Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR) of 1948, and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) of 1979.

Many, if not all, of the provisions of these important documents have found their way into our constitution and are the bedrock on which human rights and gender equality stand today.

The proposed Code of Conduct on Sharing of Information on the Digital Space is, therefore, one of the most important conversations in today’s digital saturated world. Provisions of this code will also soon find themselves in our constitutions. Hopefully, this will engender more responsible use of social media – and the internet in general – while also guaranteeing that governments that sign up to it will no longer simply wake up and shut down the internet.

Principle one focuses on misinformation, disinformation, hate speech, and we may add mal-information. So if you are one of those that are fond of simply sharing whatever you come across, or concocting stories and posting them on the internet, or recording hate videos and audios and sharing them, or engaging in many other such abuses that have made digital space toxic and hateful, the world is about to catch up with you!

*******

READERS HAVE THEIR SAY

Mulinde-Musoke: The pictorial on page 33 of your December 11 edition was supposed to celebrate the 2023 prestigious mid-sized companies’ winners. This is a worthy Daily Monitor annual high profile event. Yet not a single one of the featured award recipients is named in the captions!

Correct me if I am wrong, but the real news-makers in these circumstances are the SME owners themselves. In the eyes of the public, it would have added immensely to their achievement, to see their company names in print. Those handing out the plaques and certificates are, in my opinion, merely “colour”.

Public Editor: You are absolutely right! The captions lost the sense of who was making news and instead dwelt on the “big names” that were part of the news. The focus should have been on the winners or at the very least mention the winners alongside those handing over the plaques. By referring to the winners in generalities, the essence of their achievements was lost. Next time better!