CAR can take some hope from northern Uganda

PK (Kilometre Point) 5 in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, is easily the busiest place in the city. It’s dizzyingly frantic, the place where commerce from near and far converges. It is driven by the country’s restless, but enterprising Muslim minority. Behind the stores, one is told, are caches of weapons and militias lying low.

As one leaves the area, there is a statue of Barthélemy Boganda, who was a CAR independence activist and its first Premier as an autonomous territory. A man of the cloth who fell to the temptations of the flesh, Boganda wasn’t radical – he was anti-communist – but a great nationalist who fought for the political dignity, and economic empowerment of his people.

Boganda died in a plane crash on March 29, 1959. He was 48. All four crew and five passengers, including the government’s information chief and a member of the Assembly, were found dead.

The French General Secretariat of Civil Aviation sent a team to investigate the crash site. A report was never published, but shortly afterwards the Paris weekly L’Express revealed that investigators had identified traces of explosives in the wreckage. Most Central Africans still believe Boganda was assassinated, and he remains a national hero.

Few politicians have since risen to his status. Despite its educated elite, CAR remains broken. What has been broken the most is the country’s work ethic. In what should be a warning to other African countries where some of the conditions in CAR persist, an East African diplomat told me that decades of instability and repression are to blame. If year after year a people can’t harvest their crop, have to flee instability, or can’t take it to market they will stop producing; if they can’t sell the stock in their shop, and repeatedly have to see it being looted by mobs or rebels, they will cease trading. That, according to the pessimistic view, is the funk into which CAR has fallen. CAR is a fertile land that is 622,980 square kilometres in size, nearly two and half times the size of Uganda. But it has a population of 4.8 million, compared to Uganda’s 46 million, half of whom live in Bangui. There is, therefore, a lot of fertile land out there unfarmed. East Africans, particularly Rwandans, Kenyans, and Ugandans, have lately been heading to CAR in numbers to seek their fortunes.

They will find a hole created by NGOs and the humanitarian industry, that critics allege, risks turning CAR into a zombie state. It is a picture not too dissimilar to what prevailed in Luweero after the end of the war in 1986, or northern Uganda when it was in the throes of conflict for two decades.

It’s estimated that, including peacekeepers, the NGO-humanitarian sector comprises at least 70,000 people. They earn salaries beyond the wildest dreams of the majority of people in a country impoverished by corrupt incompetent rule, and conflict, and drive prices of things like housing, way beyond their reach.

CAR also continues to endure sabotage that would be unthinkable anywhere in East Africa. The Chinese donated thousands of hoes to the country to get farming restarted. A foreign entity reportedly bought up all the hoes and re-exported them to Europe. The people too were only too eager to get the little cash they could for the hoes. These kinds of depressing stories are legion in CAR.

Its struggles to get the government functioning, and rebuild the state meanwhile is barely started. The whole leadership is protected by peacekeepers and Russian mercenaries. Returning on its key commercial route from Cameroon, we passed a lorry full of building materials, with CAR soldiers perched on top. They had probably been diverted to escort a big man’s private building materials, as the peacekeepers secured their state against rebels.

There is a very recognizable Uganda-style charm and friendliness to the CAR folk. A still unspoiled quality. And its women, riding boda bodas, and hustling like crazy, are a source of hope.

Nearly 20 years ago, I remember a trip to Gulu, and later Lira, and seeing the same hunched look of defeat in a people pulverised by a long conflict that one sees in CAR. Yet, today in Lira, Gulu, not to mention West Nile that was once nearly wiped off the Ugandan map, they’ve risen from the ashes like the proverbial phoenix.

When you take the boot off an African’s neck, and you let him/her live, and you don’t rob them of the fruits of their labour, they will almost always surprise you with the magic they can create. Now all CAR needs is a Moses who will walk them back ala Boganda to the edge of the Promised Land.

