Digital hustle: Uganda’s youth are coding against the odds

Kampala’s streets buzz with the energy of restless youth. A generation is trapped in a job market that scoffs at their degrees. According to a report not too long ago in Daily Monitor, Uganda’s youth unemployment stands at a troubling 32.2 percent, with 36 percent of graduates left idle.

Each year, roughly 400,000 young Ugandans enter the labour market—but only 113,000 secure formal jobs. The rest? Not all of them are waiting for salvation from above. Armed with smartphones and internet connectivity their grandparents never imagined they were carving new paths—sometimes on the edge of legality.

The days of queuing for a government job or tilling ancestral land are fading. Uganda’s youth are venturing into the digital universe. Some, however, are being lured down darker alleys. The 2024 Uganda Police Crime Report flagged a staggering 93.5 percent rise in cybercrime, recording 474 cases that siphoned off Sh72.1 billion (US$19 million). Social media fraud and online scams have mushroomed, fed by the seductive appeal of quick cash. In 2020, a mobile money scam cleaned out US$3.2 million; in 2017, cybercriminals snatched Sh122 billion.

While Uganda’s cyber losses pale next to Nigeria’s US$500 million or South Africa’s US$ 573 million annual haemorrhages, its eighth-place global ranking for cyber threats (with a 68.2 Normalised Risk Index) is a sobering sign. But cybercrime isn’t just a story of tech-savvy opportunism—it’s a symptom of deeper dysfunction.

With Uganda languishing at 144th out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, it’s no wonder that disillusionment has set in. “If they’re stealing, why shouldn’t I?” is not an uncommon sentiment among Kampala’s boda riders and barbershop philosophers. Urbanisation, which now has 43 percent of Africa’s population living in cities, has pushed thousands into Kampala’s overburdened neighbourhoods, where social media serves up images of lifestyle and wealth far removed from local realities. Instagram stardom and Nigerian-style “Yahoo Boy” flamboyance have become blueprints for success. But beneath the filters, this is a generation that rages with purpose.

Unlike their parents—who grumbled in neighbourhood bars or penned letters to editors—Uganda’s youth have taken their complaints to X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and podcasts. Hip-hop artist GNL Zamba unleashes politically charged verses. In Gulu, a city once scarred by war, youth are transforming trauma into expression.

Art collectives like Art Revolution Uganda are staging vibrant cultural festivals that rival—and sometimes surpass—the sleek gigs in the capital. It’s not just about poetry and paint. In Gulu and Mbale, coding boot camps are helping young Ugandans build skills beyond the academic mould.

The MAPLE Centre for Innovation and Design, located in Mbale, is blending local ingenuity with global design principles, offering community-driven training in product development and clean energy technologies. In Fort Portal, the Tooro Innovation Hub is introducing young people to entrepreneurship, e-learning, and mobile finance. This defiance isn’t without complications.

Among young men—especially those without jobs—frustration is mutating into bitterness. A 2023 Makerere University study found that 60 percent of unemployed men reported rejection in romantic relationships, with some retreating into toxic online spaces, echoing global “incel” culture. The digital echo chambers of X have become breeding grounds for misogyny and conspiracy theories.

The political consequences are also becoming visible. While many youths rallied behind Bobi Wine in the 2021 election as a protest vote, by 2025 the mood has splintered. There is a growing flirtation with sometimes authoritarian alternatives. The anger is still there—only the direction has changed. Uganda’s future doesn’t have to be a grim slide into digital criminality.

However, addressing this challenge requires more than slogans. The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes a three-year tax holiday for Ugandan-owned startups under Sh500 million, is a decent start. But policy must go further. Rural innovators in Gulu, Fort Portal or Arua face different hurdles than their counterparts in Kampala. For them, a five-year tax holiday, coupled with infrastructure investments in broadband and co-working spaces, could be transformative.

Elsewhere in Africa, lessons abound. In Mauritius, the government has supported tech and financial startups through public-private partnerships, helping transform the island into a regional fintech hub. The Seychelles has invested in digital literacy and cybersecurity through its National Institute for Science, Technology and Innovation, aiming to plug youth into the global gig economy. These island nations, often overlooked in continental conversations, offer lean models of adaptation that Uganda would do well to study.

At home, fintech innovators are already rewriting the script. Kenneth Legesi, co-founder of Emata, is using digital credit platforms to support smallholder farmers.

Kampala-based Ensibuuko is helping rural savings groups digitise, enabling access to finance without a bank branch in sight. These are the rebels worth backing—young, driven, and rooted in their communities. This is not just a rebellion; it’s a reckoning. Uganda’s youth aren’t waiting for policy papers to catch up. They’re already building, borrowing, hacking, coding, and questioning. Give them platforms—not platitudes—and they may just code Uganda into a better future.





Mr Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”. X@cobbo3







