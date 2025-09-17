From glory to silence: Uganda misses Tokyo party

In recent years, Uganda has become accustomed to its runners dominating the world of long-distance running. With names such as Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, we have been regulars in the medal count at global championships. But in the ongoing 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, something is different: Uganda is conspicuous by its near silence in the premier long races—10,000 metres, 5,000 metres, and the marathon.

The reason is simple, really: Cheptegei and Kiplimo are not competing, both absent for "personal reasons," according to Athletics Uganda. Their absence removes two medal hopefuls, figures around whom Uganda's expectations in long-distance running have been built. Without them, Uganda has lacked both the experience and the pace to compete seriously with the giants.

Compared to recent Worlds—when Uganda's long-distance contingent included these stars and others—this is a wobble. In previous championships, Uganda might have collected medals, made finals, even challenged for gold; this time, "neda." Others in the region, like Kenya, however, have shown up with their trademark ferocity. Beatrice Chebet's gold in the women's 10,000m reaffirmed Kenya's depth. At the same time, Peres Jepchirchir edged Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa in the women's marathon with a two-second victory, a finish so tight it belonged to the sprints. Tanzania, too, wrote its name into marathon folklore when Alphonce Felix Simbu took gold in the men's marathon by a historically slim margin. Ethiopia, for its part, has also been strangely subdued.

Watching these young athletes in Tokyo, one cannot escape another picture: the men and women who govern athletics are often three or four times older than those they crown with medals. The generational contrasts in Tokyo, and indeed in global sport and politics, were staggering. On the medals podium, 67-year-old Sebastian Coe, the World Athletics president, is considered youthful, a "baby", but still he was handing out gold medals to runners young enough to be his children. In some ceremonies, his even older colleagues did the honours — World Athletics Council member Alberto Juantorena of Cuba is 74, while honorary life vice-president Franco Arese of Italy is 81. While they no doubt still bring a lot to the sport, the image of these elders hanging medals around the necks of 19-year-olds was nevertheless still striking.

At the other end of the spectrum were the fresh-faced athletes lighting up the Games. A few months back, it was the same at the Paris Olympics, where Alessandro Malvezzi, an 18-year-old Italian sprinter, made headlines in the 4x100m heats. In Tokyo, Alemayo Adugna, a 17-year-old Ethiopian middle-distance runner, is in the house. That same chasm echoes far beyond sport. In Africa, some leaders have been in power twice as long as many of today's athletes have been alive. Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema has ruled for 45 years.

Cameroon's Paul Biya, now 91, has been president for 42 years. Our own President Yoweri Museveni has ruled for 39 years. Congo-Brazzaville's Denis Sassou Nguesso, now 81, has sat in power for 40 years. These men are handing out political decrees the way world athletics chiefs hand out medals — to citizens who were not yet born when they took power. And on the political end, it is not just an African thing. Across the globe, power is too often in the hands of older people. US President Donald Trump is closing in on 80. Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, is 86. Saudi Arabia's King Salman is 89.

We live in a world that shows a striking contrast: while sports thrives on fresh talent and generational change, politics often resists that dynamism. On the track, you see athletes passing the baton with incredible speed and precision, because that's how they win races. But in politics, the baton gets held too tightly, long after the hand clinging to it has lost stamina, and long past the point of grace. Tokyo is taking place in a world swept by racism, hateful anti-immigrant politics, and ethnic bigotry, so the symbolism of these Games feels weighty. Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric echoes in Washington. In eastern Congo, ethnic cleansing fuels violence. In South Africa, anti-African xenophobic mobs turn on fellow African migrants. In Uganda, opposition supporters are brutalised and vanishing in record numbers, abducted in daylight.

Against this backdrop, the sight of athletes from some of these very countries standing side by side on the podium, embraced by roaring crowds, offers a rare moment of shared humanity. In politics and public life, we have suspicion and violence; in sport, joy and unity. Tokyo's races remind us that even when governments disappoint, ordinary men and women can still lift their nations to glory. And that is why this is the moment when Uganda most needed its all-stars. A Cheptegei kick in the last 400 metres, a Kiplimo sprint down the home straight. It will not be. But we shall not stop hoping for happy moments to come.

Mr Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer, and curator of the Wall of Great Africans. X@cobbo3







