Good ideas from Seychelles Uganda should steal

In 2022, someone on X (then still Twitter) triumphantly declared that Uganda had entered middle-income status, citing a gross national income (GNI) per capita of $1,040. There were cheers, and soon even President Yoweri Museveni joined the chorus. There was just one problem: the World Bank didn’t agree. Now, the latest World Bank income classifications for the 2025/2026 financial year (released July 1) are out. Uganda’s GNI stands at $930 — close, but still shy of the $1,135 threshold to enter the lower-middle-income club. This small numerical detail offers a big teachable moment, especially if we glance eastwards to the Indian Ocean, where Seychelles, population 100,000 (four times smaller than Kampala’s Kawempe Division), continues to quietly outshine. Seychelles is the only African country with a high-income status, boasting a GNI per capita of $17,859. It’s held upper-middle-income status since 2004, and finally crossed into the high-income bracket in 2023.

Now, why does this speck of a country with no mineral wealth outpace Uganda — loud, chaotic, beautiful, teeming with 48 million people, gifted with fertile soils, gorillas, and the source of the Nile? Start with tourism. It contributes over 60 percent of GDP in Seychelles. In Uganda? Just 7.7 percent. Seychelles markets premium: coral sanctuaries, $1,000-a-night eco-resorts, and iconic stops often cited as some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Their model is simple: fewer tourists, but big spenders. Uganda has the raw materials — the gorillas of Bwindi, the snows of Rwenzori, Nile rapids, and Lake Bunyonyi’s postcard calm. So why not try a luxury “Pearl of Africa” circuit? We’ve just never tried. Population is another key. With just 100,000 people, Seychelles finds it easier to deliver universal healthcare and education.

Life expectancy is 74 years. Literacy is nearly 100 percent. Uganda’s life expectancy is 63, and though Universal Primary Education (UPE) exists, access and quality vary wildly. Yet Uganda has its trump card: youth. Our median age is 16. Seychelles is 36. If we invested in relevant skills — say, coding bootcamps in Arua or blockchain labs in Mbale — we could equal their literacy rate in a decade. A youthful, digital-savvy labour force is a superpower. Underwater, Seychelles is a marine conservation titan. It pioneered the world’s first debt-for-nature swap in 2016, restructuring $21.6 million of its debt to fund marine conservation and climate resilience. Uganda may not have oceans, but we’ve got forests, rivers, and rare species. Why not a “debt-for-forest” model to finance and protect Mabira, Budongo, or Bwindi? Now, politics. In Seychelles today, presidents serve two five-year terms — and stop. Power changes hands.

The judiciary is independent. Corruption doesn’t eat the state. In Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni has ruled since 1986. Term and age limits were binned. Sure, we have some stability, but also the fatigue of a system that resists renewal. So, bring back term limits, maybe three six-year terms (since two five-year stints are quickly gamed), and strengthen the courts. Investors love a place where rules don’t change mid-game. Seychelles also carved out a niche as Africa’s leading offshore finance centre. Uganda’s opportunity lies elsewhere: tech. With oil expected to bring $3.5 billion, why not build East Africa’s next tech city in Jinja? Seychelles thrives on streamlined regulation. Uganda can too: legal stability and broadband in special zones could unleash a new generation of tech entrepreneurs.

On gender, Seychelles leads again. Women make up 48 percent of the workforce. Uganda is at 34 percent, even though we have proportionally more women in Parliament. The gap lies in economic access. Training women in tech, agribusiness, and climate resilience could be transformative, and youth gives us scale. Seychelles also tells a soft power story. Its Creole identity — a vibrant blend of African, French, and Indian influences — is celebrated. Moutya drum festivals are global draws. Uganda’s cultural wealth — from the Bakiga to the Alur — is even deeper. A national “Pearl Festival” celebrating our music, dance, and art could rival the best of Africa. Call in the Nyege Nyege festival crew. Give them the brief. Let them cook, instead of attacking them every year. On digital governance, Seychelles is ahead again.

Over 80 percent of its population is online. Public services are digital. Uganda? We lag at 40 percent internet penetration, and we tax it. The infamous OTT levy (now rolled into a broader data tax) made getting online a punishment. Reverse that. Make the internet as basic and affordable as a boda boda ride. So what are the big lessons? Seychelles got here by focusing on quality over quantity, long-term planning over instant applause. Uganda’s size and youth make things messier — but are also full of potential. We don’t need to become Seychelles, but we should happily steal a few of its best ideas. Swap debt for trees. Build smart cities or suburbs. Reboot term limits. Digitise public life. Train young people. Celebrate culture, bigly. Uganda’s best self is right here, waiting to be unlocked.

Mr Charles Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”.

