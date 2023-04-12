Hugs and kisses for our faithful children

This Easter, a Ugandan friend is visiting Uganda for the first time with his family to mark his 49th birthday.

If you are puzzled, he is Ugandan by parentage. He doesn’t hold a Ugandan passport. He was carried in his mother’s womb when his parents, who are from eastern Uganda, desperately fled the country in the purge by Idi Amin’s regime that followed the audacious and ultimately failed “Mbarara attack” in September 1972 by Tanzania-based Ugandan dissidents.

His parents settled in Europe. He was born in mid-April, a few months later, in 1973. He became a citizen of their sanctuary country. He has had a fabulously successful career and made a small fortune.

Though he hadn’t ever set foot in Uganda, Uganda set foot in his house. His immediate and distant relatives found him in Europe. A nice fellow, and also because he can afford it, he has educated dozens of them and sends quite a bit of money to his ancestral home.

He is one of those good people who contribute to the $1.1 billion (Shs3.8 trillion) that Ugandans send home in remittances yearly (the country’s largest foreign exchange earner). He’s thinking of applying for dual citizenship.

Early in the year in Gulu, I met some intellectuals, some of whom had lived in exile. On one occasion, I sat with one of them when a well-groomed young man approached us. It was his nephew. It was his first time in Uganda too. His parents fled Uganda after President Museveni and the NRM took power in 1986, and then war broke out in the north. The persecution and weaponisation of “anti-northern” sentiment saw thousands of Ugandans flee the region and country.

The 34-year-old, like my eastern Uganda friend, was born in Europe. He didn’t hold a Ugandan passport either. He is clever and quite successful. I had read journal articles in which he had written scathingly about the violence of the Museveni government and the crisis of democracy in Uganda. He had never been to Uganda but sent a lot of money.

Almost immediately as he arrived, a boda boda arrived. His uncle gave the rider instructions on where to take him. He told me it was the outskirts of Gulu, their ancestral town. He, too, had the decision to make about dual citizenship.

As he left, his uncle threw a spanner in the works. He told me that using data from Uganda and abroad, where he had been a researcher, he studied the “political structure” of remittances. Though the data was incomplete, he tentatively concluded that by 2016 the largest single group contribution to Ugandan remittances was by “professionals or offspring of people who had fled the country as a result of the northern war”. In other words, its victims were the largest contributor to the NRM government’s foreign exchange pot.

I had never looked at that question that way. I challenged his numbers based purely on Uganda’s demographics. He said yes, in terms of Ugandan exiles and refugees, one time the majority were from the south. What had changed it was the longevity of Museveni’s rule.

“Amin fell after eight years in 1979, so thousands of Ugandans returned home. Obote II fell in 1985 after five years, so thousands of Ugandans returned home. Because Museveni has been in power for 37 years, nearly twice the total number of all previous regimes combined, those who fled his rule have baked into exile that much longer and had the great opportunity to multiply”, he argued.

“That disproportionately affected from the north, and the areas where UPC, Obote, or the various rebel groups were seen to have strongholds”, he said.

He said the turning point came not with the end of the northern war but the economic crisis that followed the 2011 election, from which he believes Uganda has never recovered.

“There was a sharp rise in Ugandans moving to the Middle East and to work with private security contractors in Iraq and Afghanistan as the USA farmed out its problems there”, he said.

Today, nearly 25,000 Ugandans leave the country yearly in search of (primarily menial) jobs in the Middle East and Gulf states.

But he wasn’t done. “There was a weaponisation of northern hatred in the first 18 years of Museveni. But there has also been the biggest political u-turn in the last 18 years”, he opined.

“There are many Acholi who even organised resistance against Museveni in exile, but they all come home freely now, get their passports, and go back or stay without being bothered. Even I am surprised”, he continued.

“I have friends from Buganda who did the same thing but still can’t come home”, he said. I asked why he thought that was so. He wasn’t sure. “It’s one of the mysteries of the northern war. Perhaps it took people to dark places they are all too eager to forget and compensate for”.