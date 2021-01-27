Is this Uganda’s ‘Lord of the Flies’ moment?

By Charles Onyango-Obbo More by this Author

To help us make sense of what Uganda has witnessed in the last three months (and indeed a large part of the past 24 years); the troubled January 14 election; and the brutality Opposition rivals to President Yoweri Museveni, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) and Patrick Amuriat and their supporters faced, it might help to read Lord of the Flies.

Published in 1954, Lord of the Flies is British novelist, playwright, and poet William Golding’s debut novel. The best thing would be to reproduce verbatim the summary by publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Cliff Notes to whom every credit goes:

“Lord of the Flies explores the dark side of humanity, the savagery that underlies even the most civilised human beings. William Golding intended this novel as a tragic parody of children’s adventure tales, illustrating humankind’s intrinsic evil nature. He presents the reader with a chronology of events leading a group of young boys from hope to disaster as they attempt to survive their uncivilised, unsupervised, isolated environment until rescued.

“In the midst of a nuclear war, a group of British boys find themselves stranded without adult supervision on a tropical island. The group is roughly divided into the “littluns,” boys around the age of six, and the “biguns,” who are between the ages of ten and twelve. Initially, the boys attempt to form a culture similar to the one they left behind. They elect a leader, Ralph, who, with the advice and support of Piggy (the intellectual of the group), strives to establish rules for housing and sanitation. Ralph also makes a signal fire the group’s first priority, hoping that a passing ship will see the smoke signal and rescue them.

A major challenge to Ralph’s leadership is Jack, who also wants to lead. Jack commands a group of choirboys-turned-hunters, who sacrifice the duty of tending the fire so that they can participate in the hunts. Jack draws the other boys slowly away from Ralph’s influence because of their natural attraction to and inclination toward the adventurous hunting activities symbolising violence and evil.

“The conflict between Jack and Ralph - and the forces of savagery and civilisation that they represent - is exacerbated by the boys’ literal fear of a mythical beast roaming the island. One night, an aerial battle occurs above the island, and a [pilot] casualty of the battle floats down with his opened parachute, ultimately coming to rest on the mountaintop. Breezes occasionally inflate the parachute, making the body appear to sit up and then sink forward again. This sight panics the boys as they mistake the dead body for the beast they fear.

In a reaction to this panic, Jack forms a splinter group that is eventually joined by all but a few of the boys. The boys who join Jack are enticed by the protection Jack’s ferocity seems to provide, as well as by the prospect of playing the role of savages: Putting on camouflaging face paint, hunting, and performing ritualistic tribal dances. Eventually, Jack’s group actually slaughters a sow and, as an offering to the beast, puts the sow’s head on a stick.

“Of all the boys, only the mystic Simon has the courage to discover the true identity of the beast sighted on the mountain. After witnessing the death of the sow and the gift made of her head to the beast, Simon begins to hallucinate, and the staked sow’s head becomes the Lord of the Flies, imparting to Simon what he has already suspected: The beast is not an animal on the loose but is hidden in each boy’s psyche. Weakened by his horrific vision, Simon loses consciousness.

“Recovering later that evening, he struggles to the mountaintop and finds that the beast is only a dead pilot/soldier. Attempting to bring the news to the other boys, he stumbles into the tribal frenzy of their dance. [Mistaking] him as the beast, the boys beat him to death.

“Soon only three of the older boys, including Piggy, are [left] in Ralph’s camp. Jack’s group steals Piggy’s glasses to start its cooking fires, leaving Ralph unable to maintain his signal fire. When Ralph and his small group approach Jack’s tribe to request the return of the glasses, one of Jack’s hunters releases a huge [rock fragment] on Piggy, killing him. [Jack’s] tribe captures the other two biguns prisoners, leaving Ralph on his own.

“The tribe undertakes a manhunt to track down and kill Ralph, and they start a fire to smoke him out of one of his hiding places, creating an island-wide forest fire. A passing ship sees the smoke from the fire, and a British naval officer arrives on the beach just in time to save Ralph from certain death at the hands of the schoolboys turned savages.”

Mr Onyango-Obbo is a journalist,

writer and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”. Twitter@cobbo3