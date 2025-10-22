It’s Kampala's time to shine in the AI light

In a few days, Kampala will hum with a different kind of conversation — not the usual noise of polarised political campaigning, but talk of neural networks, machine learning, and big data. On October 30–31, 2025, Speke Resort, Munyonyo, will host the Global AI Innovation Movement and Evolution (GAIME) Conference, billed as Africa’s largest gathering on artificial intelligence. The GAIME website says more than 5,000 delegates are expected — scientists, dreamers, inventors — all drawn by one question: “What can Africa make of AI, and what can AI make of Africa?”

It’s a good time to ask. Across the continent, artificial intelligence is no longer a distant tale from Silicon Valley. Yet, sceptics still think it’s all smoke and mirrors. They demand proof — “bwino”, as we say — the receipts. Some of the best receipts come from the January 2024 report, “AI in Africa: Meeting the Opportunity,” an interesting collection of real African innovations, which I have mined many times before.

1. Eyes in the forest: Green Guardians

Deep in Kenya’s highlands, a group of university interns built something extraordinary — a mobile app that listens to the forest. Using satellite data, sound sensors, and on-ground images, it detects illegal logging in real time. When chainsaws roar, the system flags the sound, pings forest rangers, and pinpoints the spot.

2. The clerk that doesn’t sleep. Still in Kenya, the Association of Kenya Insurers faced a different jungle — one made of paperwork. Processing claims could take weeks or even months. Fraudulent cases and duplicate entries clogged the system. Now, digital tools scan thousands of claims instantly, spotting patterns of fraud and fast-tracking genuine ones. What once took days now happens in minutes.

3. Blood in the sky. Across Rwanda, Ghana, and Nigeria, small red-and-white drones buzz through the clouds, carrying blood, vaccines, and medicines. These are Zipline’s drones, guided by onboard systems that calculate wind, distance, and delivery precision. In remote areas where ambulances can’t go, the drones cut across rivers and hills to reach clinics in minutes. Where bad roads once meant bad outcomes, technology has given new wings to healthcare.

4. Watching over the wild. In Central Africa’s rainforests, rangers now patrol with digital allies that detect poachers before they strike. Using camera traps and sound sensors, the system distinguishes between animal noises, human footsteps, and gunshots. Rangers receive instant alerts on their phones, gaining precious time to respond.

5. Credit in the palm. In East Africa, millions once considered “unbankable” are building credit histories through their mobile phones. Companies like M-KOPA study phone usage and repayment behaviour to determine who can be trusted with small loans for solar panels, motorbikes, or smartphones.

6. Drought whisperers. In West Africa, scientists have taught computers to read the weather like farmers read the sky. By analysing decades of satellite images and rainfall data, they can now forecast droughts weeks earlier. This helps agencies plan food deliveries, water use, and herders’ routes. Many of the young engineers behind these systems come from the same drylands they now help protect.

7. Smart clinics, smarter diagnoses. In Tanzania and Uganda, hospitals are embracing tools that help doctors read X-rays faster and detect diseases like tuberculosis early. One project trains its system on thousands of images from African patients — ensuring it recognises African bodies and conditions, not just Western data. In clinics where one doctor serves hundreds, these tools are bridging the human gap.

8. Amref’s hunger map. In Kenya, Amref Health Africa, working with partners, is building a model to detect malnutrition hotspots using data that tracks changes across locations and time. It mines five decades of reports and current community data to warn health teams before hunger strikes. In a region where droughts are cyclical and food shortages swift, this data-driven vigilance saves lives.

9. Farming eyes in the sky. Across Kenya and Nigeria, young agronomists at UjuziKilimo and Farmcrowdy are using soil sensors, satellite images, and weather data to give farmers precise, timely advice. Recommendations on when to plant, irrigate, or fertilise arrive by SMS in local languages. Each short message carries the power of millions of data points — knowledge condensed into a line that can rescue a harvest.

10. Voices in the Kampala air. Long before hashtags ruled, radio carried Uganda’s pulse. Now, engineers at Pulse Lab Kampala have given it software that listens to hundreds of FM stations, transcribes speech in multiple languages, and analyses what people are saying about refugees, floods, or food prices. When tension brews, aid workers can respond early.

It’s old tech meeting new code, tuned to the rhythms of Uganda’s talkative heart. All these stories, big and small, show a continent finding its digital footing — using code to solve human problems in its own way, and waiting for no one’s permission. When GAIME 2025 gathers in Munyonyo, hopefully, that quiet spirit of invention will be on full display.

Mr Charles Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”.

