Kampala’s crime wave reveals a broken order

Kampala’s streets throb with vitality—of commerce, congestion, and youthful drive. But lately, they’ve also surged with threat. This week’s Daily Monitor headline—“Thugs go on rampage in city, target factories, MoMo agents”—hit with great force. Gangs attacking mobile money agents, factory workers under siege, storefronts smashed.

Police, once again, were playing catch-up. Yet that terrifying headline is only the surface. The real story is what the crime statistics, and the urban silences behind them, reveal about where this country might be headed.

Kampala is home to roughly 3.5 percent of Uganda’s population, but it accounts for nearly 40 percent of all reported crimes, according to the Uganda Police Force’s 2024 Annual Crime Report.

The city’s crime rate per capita is almost 10 times higher than its population share suggests. The bulk of these are thefts and burglaries, which make up 60 percent of the city's crime.

Another 15 percent includes violent offences like assault and murder. Kampala’s status as Uganda’s economic nerve centre—where the poorest and richest brush shoulders—makes it a natural pressure point. Opportunity draws people in.

Desperation, when it meets inequality, draws out the worst. Uganda doesn’t rank well even just in Africa either. In the 2023 Global Organised Crime Index—published by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime—Uganda ranked 7th worst in Africa.

That’s behind war-ravaged countries like DRC and Libya. It's not just pickpockets and gangsters inflating the numbers. State-linked violence, corruption, and shadowy state-linked militias also feed into this murky underworld.

Even Kampala’s gangs don’t quite fit the usual blueprint. Groups like Kifeesi and B13—well-known for terrorising streets and markets—operate in loosely organised clusters. They’re more opportunistic than institutional.

Compare that to South Africa, where gang networks like Cape Town’s Hard Livings run international drug and extortion rackets and control entire neighbourhoods. Cape Town has more than 100,000 gang members spread across 130 organisations.

Kampala’s gangs are child’s play in comparison—but still deadly. Perhaps most disturbingly, we’re seeing criminals kill their victims more often. Why? In theory, there should be no incentive—Uganda’s prosecution rate for murder is dismally low. Fewer than 20 percent of murder cases ever make it to trial. So what explains the violence? Impunity.

Criminals aren’t calculating odds—they’re confident they won’t be caught. In such a system, the risk of killing is often outweighed by the freedom to walk away. Of course, poverty, unemployment and social dislocation play a role.

Uganda is one of the youngest countries in the world, and a “youth bulge” with few economic prospects is almost always a risk factor for crime. Young men, idle and angry, are statistically the most likely demographic to offend. But there are deeper, subtler drivers too.

One is the state of the city itself. Kampala has lost most of its green space. Studies from South Africa and the US show that green neighbourhoods—those with trees, parks, and open spaces—can cut violent crime by up to 15 percent.

Green areas reduce stress, foster social cohesion, and signal that a place is cared for. The absence of such spaces in Kampala only adds to the pressure.

Concrete, chaos, and congestion are fertile ground for unrest. Another lesson comes from countries like Japan, where crime is almost non-existent. There, civilians can’t own handguns, and even police rarely use theirs. More than 90 percent of reported crimes are prosecuted.

But more importantly, Japan has strong community ties, a high-trust society, and very low poverty. Less desperation, less violence. Uganda’s poverty rate—around 30 percent—tells a different story. You might argue that Japan is too different to compare. Fair enough.

But look at Botswana. It has a murder rate of 1.2 per 100,000 people—compared to Uganda’s 9–10. Botswana’s model relies on stable governance, community-led policing, and traditional systems of justice.

Unarmed patrols, local dialogue, and consistent public investment in youth and education help prevent crime before it happens.

There’s nothing exotic or unattainable about that. The story Kampala tells is one of a city stretched thin. More police officers and CCTV cameras might help in the short term—but they won’t stop the bleeding. Crime doesn’t just erupt from nowhere.

It grows in the cracks of inequality, in the silence of broken institutions, and in the heat of neglected public spaces. To fix it, Uganda must confront the full picture. That means investing not just in police but in people. In parks. In prosecution. In programmes for the young and poor.

In building a state where criminals think twice—not because they’re afraid of getting caught, but because they’ve got something to lose. Until then, Kampala’s nights will remain haunted. Not by ghosts, but by a future too many fear has already arrived. Uganda must confront the full picture. That means investing not just in police but in people.”

Charles Onyango-Obbo Ear to the Ground Mr Charles Onyango-Obbo author is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”. X@cobbo3