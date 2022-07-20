Karamoja will survive, but will the Karimojong?

First, it was the locusts. Then a brutal disbarment in Karamoja that left us with horrible photographs of people killed in the operation flooded social media (some leaders even used language about the extermination of the Karimojong that sounded uncannily like what the Nazis used to describe Jews and the Interahamwe in Rwanda deployed against the Tutsi). Now, a famine is ravaging Karamoja, and the impossible-to-look-at photographs are out again.

Over 50 people have died of famine in Karamoja, and local leaders say that some people are now eating grass to survive. Karamoja, or any other part of Uganda for that matter, doesn’t have to starve. If one drove from Arua to Kasese today, one wouldn’t fail to be impressed by the stacks of food in the markets along the highways. There is more than enough food in Uganda. The Karamoja starvation is a distribution problem. And the distribution problem is a result of a political problem, which is unable to see Karamoja as worth the investment that would get food to the region in enough quantities quickly.

Though the ruling NRM government has militarised its approach to Karamoja far more than previous governments, all governments from the British colonialists to date, have approached the region in much the same way.

The British alienated land for grazing in a bid to stamp out pastoralism, forced the people into marginal areas, and when their cattle trampled the land, they violently destocked. But equally interesting, as is common knowledge, the British turned Karamoja into a penal colony, where they banished “troublesome” nationalist activists to be held under house arrest.

The situation has changed in that since then, Karamoja has remained a penal colony, except that the Karimojong have been prisoners of successive governments in Karamoja, punished in their land.

A short while after Milton Obote came to power after the disputed December 1980 election, a drought that had struck Karamoja at the end of 1979 reached crisis levels. People were dying like flies in the famine that was ravaging the region. The Observer newspaper in London, published a special report on the famine with shocking photographs of the toll.

At about that time, the state-owned Uganda Times, the predecessor of New Vision, then edited by the venerable Illakut Ben Bella, did its bold report. Then-Prime Minister Otema Allimadi had visited Karamoja to assess the ravages of the famine. The Uganda Times in a story that caused waves, said what Allimadi saw made him squat and wail uncontrollably.

A mild man, Allimadi himself didn’t issue much of a denial, suggesting in passing that the story might have been a little sensational about him wailing, but otherwise, he had been shocked by what he saw. The Obote government, however, was livid and issued angry denials.

Shortly afterwards, Illakut was sacked. It’s believed it was because of the story. The Obote government’s response to a Karamoja famine that was killing dozens of people, was to boot the editor of the publication that revealed the scale of the carnage.

There are pointers to why the “Karamoja problem” persists. First, it is not alone. Many areas of Uganda that are at its extremities like Karamoja, West Nile region, Kasese, Kisoro, the islands in Lake Victoria, and parts of eastern Uganda seem to never register with a centralised heavily Kampala-centric national political leadership and elite. The way politics is organised in Uganda, they will always be mostly neglected.

And, should they express their dissatisfaction in protest, especially in any militant form as in Karamoja or Kasese, they will be more ruthlessly and violently suppressed.

The reason has got to do with their “remoteness”. It is cultural and economic. Though it’s rarely acknowledged, Uganda is actually caught in that tragic situation where some of its so-called “forward-looking” groups, with nothing else out therefore to justify their claim, need “backward” people to make them feel better about themselves. Thus, off record, you will hear a lot of prejudiced and stereotypical discussions of the Karimojong, Twa, Basongora, and Bakonzo people, to list a few. The dehumanizing language in which the Karimojong have been discussed in recent times is appalling.

That then serves a deep economic function; it justifies stripping them of the wealth of their ancestral lands. Karamoja is mineral rich. Regions like West Nile, Kisoro, and Kasese are corridors into the timber and mineral-rich Congo basin (and South Sudan in the case of West Nile).

Those regions won a geography lottery. They are being punished for their fortunes. For sure, a political revolution in Ugandan politics will one day change Karamoja’s fortunes. Karamoja will be there. But one has to wonder if, by then, there will be any Karimojong left.