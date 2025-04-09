Lake Victoria's stench and the death of the commons

The good people living near Lake Victoria (Lake Nalubaale) in Kampala, Entebbe, and other parts of the country touched by its waters are being “killed” by a horrible stench. Some have even abandoned their homes.

The Ministry of Water and Environment attributes the foul odour to the rapid growth of algae in the lake—commonly known as an algal bloom. This phenomenon, often toxic, has been worsened by mounting pollution from untreated sewage, fertiliser runoff, plastic and industrial waste, and municipal refuse from Kampala and its surroundings, all of which pour relentlessly into the lake.

The Ministry also issued a public appeal, declaring: “Every Ugandan is called upon to join this crusade of protecting the environment.” These are noble words, but this putrid crisis is less an environmental misfortune than a full-blown governance failure—one of the bitter fruits of a broken and corrupt political system.

Still, the Ministry has a point. There are countries where the state is fairly efficient at environmental protection and managing public goods, but the citizens still do their part. Japan stands out as a shining example.

Japanese football fans have earned admiration worldwide for their behaviour at global tournaments. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Japanese supporters stayed behind after matches, regardless of the outcome, to clean the stadium. They did the same during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Some other fans, by contrast, left chaos in their wake.

The Japanese came armed with bin bags! Where does such conduct originate? It stems from Japan’s cultural emphasis on cleanliness, responsibility, and spiritual purity.

This ethic is instilled early through education - students clean their schools daily. Japanese citizens maintain spotless neighbourhoods, yet public bins are few and far between. Litter is rare because of a widespread habit: take your rubbish home. This norm is supported by a highly organised recycling infrastructure.

Consequently, Japan’s lakes and rivers are not choked with waste, unlike poor Lake Victoria. Things have changed in Uganda, except perhaps in a few rural schools. For those of my generation, primary school life was not that different from the Japanese model. And this was in fairly “elite” areas, not just in villages. We swept classrooms and mowed playing fields. I’m not making this up. There were government inspectors, usually in smartly pressed khaki, who regularly visited homes in urban and peri-urban areas to ensure garbage was properly disposed of in pits, hedges were trimmed, lawns maintained, and soak pits and manholes treated with larvicide to stop mosquito breeding.

The philosophy of “Bulungi bwa’nsi” (for the good of the community) was a lived reality. Citizens contributed labour to maintain local roads and public areas.

Today, the kind of willful pollution and degradation of public goods we see was once virtually unthinkable. It all unravelled thanks to a long list of ailments: dictatorship, war, massacres, displacement, the ravages of pandemics (especially HIV/AIDS), corruption, and social alienation.

We now find ourselves trapped in the “tragedy of the commons”: when individuals, acting in their self-interest, deplete or destroy a shared resource—such as a playing field, forest, or lake. Individuals will clear forests for fuel, timber, and farming, leading to biodiversity loss and soil erosion, and everyone will lose.

Each person benefits from exploiting it, but the long-term cost is shouldered by the whole community. Lake Victoria is a textbook example. Shared by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, it is one of the world’s worst-managed water bodies.

Fishers often exceed sustainable catch limits, driven by short-term economic desperation. Fish stocks plummet. Some resort to explosives or poison to boost their haul—and the algae says “thank you”. A few months later, the same fishers can’t push their boats through the thick, foul-smelling algal sludge. Their families are forced to leave. This isn’t conjecture.

At Ndhuru Beach in Kenya’s Homa Bay County, algal blooms led to mass fish deaths and water pollution. Nearly 91 per cent of registered fishermen lost their livelihoods, with many migrating elsewhere.

In 2021, blooms nearly wiped out Uganda’s Kasenyi landing site in Wakiso District and Kigungu in Entebbe, again due to fish die-offs triggered by algal overgrowth. It’s easy to point fingers at the government—and often justified—but the citizen’s role cannot be ignored.

We don’t need to shoulder 100 percent of the burden. But we can try to claim at least 25 percent of the space to be stewards of our commons, our shared environment, and to be masters of our piece of the Earth. That ground is the basis on which we can claim autonomy, and a slice of freedom. We can’t kill our corner of Mother Earth with pollution and still claim all the blessings it grants.