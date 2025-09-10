Markets that stand empty as goats move in

"Farmers count losses as Shs2.5b stores go to waste,” said the story in Daily Monitor, September 8, 2025. In the northern Uganda district of Omoro, it reported, more than 30 food storage facilities worth Shs2.5 billion, built to shield farmers from the cruel arithmetic of post-harvest losses, stand forgotten, gathering dust instead of grain.

Meanwhile, farmers count losses as their harvests rot. Only four are still in use. The story of Omoro’s idle stores is not an isolated one—it is a symptom of a broader malaise afflicting government-built infrastructure across Uganda, from clinics to markets, wells to cattle dips. They could fill a small book. Lukaya Highway Market in Kalungu, completed in 2021 for Shs3.2 billion, was billed as a flagship of modern trading along the Kampala–Masaka highway. Instead, it houses fewer than five vendors. In Ntoroko District, the Shs60 million Nyakasenyi Market was handed over in 2016. It has never been used. Cattle now rest in stalls meant for bananas and fish.

Uganda’s livestock sector tells the same story. In Namutumba District, a Shs1.2 billion cattle dip in Nachere has never seen an animal. Remote and unguarded, its equipment was stripped by thieves years ago. Another dip, built for Shs50 million in 2012, functioned for only two months. Today it lies swallowed by weeds.

At its heart, this saga raises a question as ancient as the hills: why do well-intentioned projects falter? The answer lies in a mix of poverty, cultural preferences, and a failure to align grand plans with the gritty realities of rural life.

Poor farmers, scraping by on subsistence agriculture, are wary of storing their harvests in distant facilities. There is a visceral logic to this: when your entire livelihood hinges on a sack of maize or beans, you want it where you can see it, touch it, guard it. This instinct is not unique to Uganda. Across Africa and parts of Asia, rural households often keep livestock—chickens clucking in the kitchen, goats tethered behind the house—because proximity equals security. Storing grain in a far-off warehouse feels like entrusting your life savings to a stranger.

Cultural preferences amplify this: the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) notes that food storage practices are shaped by tradition, with many preferring rudimentary methods like drying on the ground or storing in sacks at home. These methods, while flawed, are familiar and keep produce within arm’s reach. In fact, the same logic spills over into the chaos at African airline check-in counters. Step into Dubai or Heathrow, and you will spot queues for flights to Accra or Lagos brimming with overstuffed bags, kaveeras bursting with goods.

It is not just Africans—anyone hauling their life’s earnings home prioritises what they can carry. But African travellers, often returning from gruelling stints as kyeyo workers in the Gulf, are fiercely protective of their luggage. They have endured exploitation, saved every dirham, and shopped for goods to start anew back home. Check-in disputes erupt because airlines cannot allow them to bring big bags as carry-on into the cabin.

Except for Ethiopian, nearly all African airlines are money losers. The successful African airlines of the future will be the ones that rethink this, perhaps with troop-carrier-style seating where passengers could keep their treasures overhead or in front of them. It is not about rejecting standards but adapting them to cultural and economic truths. For a farmer in Omoro, it feels safer to store maize at home—even if it moulds—than in a locked warehouse under someone else’s key. For a trader in Kalungu, it is better to sell tomatoes where vehicles roar past than to sit in a gleaming but deserted market hall. For cattle keepers, driving animals kilometres to a dip means risking disease and wasting a day’s labour; it is easier to treat them at home.

It is a subject explored, though obliquely, in my favourite documentary, The Man Who Stopped the Desert, about Yacouba Sawadogo, the Burkina Faso peasant who became world-famous for turning barren land into rich green fields, and creating a lush forest in the desert using forgotten African farming techniques. His genius was initially mistaken for witchcraft—his community even burned his forest. Undeterred, he rebuilt it, winning them over.

Sawadogo built fine homes for his well-fed wives and children. Yet at night, he slept alone in his house, surrounded not by family but by his harvest.

His story teaches us a boring old lesson: sometimes solutions lie in understanding local realities. Uganda’s unused stores and markets will not spring to life with more concrete and steel. They need trust, and systems that respect the poor man’s and woman’s need to keep their wealth close, not in strange places to which they do not hold the keys. Sawadogo understood. We should, too.

