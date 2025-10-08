Muntu will lose - which is why he must run

Retired General Mugisha Muntu, candidate for the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) in the January 2026 election, is widely considered to have no chance of victory.

It is, by popular reckoning, a two-horse race between incumbent President Yoweri Museveni and Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Bobi Wine, the narrative goes, would likely win if the election were free and fair. But given the well-oiled machinery of manipulation that has defined Uganda's elections for decades, the crown will almost certainly be claimed by Museveni.

There are other contenders—including our own Joseph Kabuleta—but the national narrative revolves around these three men because they best capture Uganda's fractured political soul: each representing a different facet of a nation wrestling with its past, its possibilities, and its future.

We can accept, without much debate, that Muntu will not command Bobi Wine's youthful frenzy nor Museveni's state-backed muscle. Even if every vote were counted in broad daylight, Muntu would still trail. And yet, that is precisely why he must run.

In Africa's theatre of political noise, Muntu cuts a strangely disarming figure—stubbornly moderate, allergic to drama, and often dismissed as "too decent for politics." But in an Africa—and a Uganda—suffocating under the cult of personality, where power has long been the reward for those who shout, threaten, steal, or shoot the loudest, decency has become the most radical act of all. The contrast with Museveni and Bobi Wine could not be sharper. Museveni embodies continuity—a towering presence who has shaped Uganda's political DNA for nearly 40 years.

His rule is a web of centralised authority, where loyalty routinely trumps competence, and governance fuses military threat with a paternalistic promise of progress.

Museveni's policies in latter years orbit around a single conviction: that the state, under his stewardship, knows best. It is a politics of maintenance, not imagination.

Bobi Wine, by contrast, represents rupture—the raw, impatient backlash against that order. His politics vibrate with defiance, energy, and moral outrage.

The rallies, the anthems, the digital crusades—all form part of a generational uprising against a suffocating gerontocracy. He gives voice to millions of educated (and uneducated) but unemployed youth, the connected yet excluded, those who have never known a Uganda not ruled by Museveni.

His economic vision remains sketchy, but his mission is clear: dismantle Museveni's grip first, and the rest will follow. In that sense, some analysts argue, he is the other face of the same coin.

Caught between the old guard who refuse to leave, and the impatient youth who refuse to wait, Muntu stands on a different hill altogether.

His vision privileges systems over personal rule, institutions over charisma. Where Museveni consolidates authority, Muntu is inclined to distribute it; where Bobi Wine energises crowds with charisma, Muntu looks to build confidence through steady capability.

His commitment to internal democracy within ANT and his focus on constructing a party from the ground up demonstrate a strong belief in the gradual, unflashy task of forging institutions. It is the kind of effort Uganda's post-1986 system pledged but seldom achieved. It is the kind of work Uganda's post-1986 order promised but rarely delivered.

Uganda's problem, like that of much of Africa, has never been a shortage of heroes. It has been a chronic addiction to saviours. We fall for personal magnetism, for defiance, for the gun that promises deliverance. Rarely do we trust the quiet man who wants to govern well.

Muntu is that quiet man: a man who fought in the bush but does not glorify it; who believes in democracy without turning it into theatre; who knows the system's flaws yet refuses to let betrayal harden into bitterness. It is painstakingly dull politics.

Every society that eventually matures and succeeds must pass through this quiet stage—when politics becomes boring again, when rallies sound less like crusades and more like policy conversations.

Muntu's contest is a necessary step towards that kind of political adulthood. He normalises restraint in a country intoxicated by confrontation.

This posture becomes more suited to the moment when one considers that across Africa, democracy isn't just crumbling because of coups, corruption, or leaders who start as democrats but turn into autocrats.

It is also fading because people are losing hope that honesty can ever come out on top. When good folks step back from the fight, the corrupt, sly, and heartless take over without a challenge. And so, in Uganda's longer story, his bid may yet prove the more significant act.

For in the end, the redemption of this country—and perhaps of this continent—may not come from those who win power, but from those who run to remind us that power is not a trophy to seize, but a trust to hold.

Mr Charles Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”.

