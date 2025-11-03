Museveni-Monitor bargain with the Devil: End of a long dance?

The Ugandan Parliament has banned Daily Monitor and NTV-Uganda from covering the House, months after the State House, in March, silently banned them from key events featuring President Yoweri Museveni.

These actions are not new. In the last 15 years, there have been attempts to ban The Monitor or refuse accreditation to its journalists by Parliament at least twice: in 2015 and 2016, both targeting Daily Monitor’s Yasiin Mugerwa. However, despite many grievances against Daily Monitor and NTV-Uganda, they had never been explicitly banned from covering Museveni, if only because the President has always held out as a virtue that he is thick-skinned.

Police officers block the Monitor entrance during the siege in May.

This signal of presidential fragility is, therefore, relatively new. It also suggests that the unwritten NRM-Museveni-Monitor Faustian bargain is on the verge of collapse. A Faustian bargain, as clever Ugandans know, derives from Goethe’s “Faust”, a 19th-century two-part tragic play by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832), a German writer, poet, scientist, and statesman. It is a deal where someone tactically trades their soul (interests, integrity, or morals) for short-term power, knowledge, gain, or survival, sometimes leading to disaster.









In those days, being the editorial lead at The Monitor meant developing tactics for the short-term success of the publications on the street (so you could sell copy and have a product advertisers were happy to advertise in) and ensuring that conflict with the State was at a manageable level every week.

The key strategic objective was to ensure the long-term survival of the organisation’s journalism (not business, which was the managing director’s responsibility), and to articulate the strategy for it. The unwritten Monitor Faustian bargain with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) was how we achieved those goals, and it largely held even during the worst of times, even as we were jailed and The Monitor was shut down—it was temporary, never permanent.





The unwritten deal

And it would be quite strangely personal sometimes. For example, one time I returned to the office, and shortly after settling down, Wafula’s secretary walked in and said he wanted me to go to his office. That was unusual, because they usually just rang me on my extension. I figured something ‘‘elephant’’ was afoot, so I went over quickly. There were two gentlemen in suits, and I immediately figured they were security men. I sat down, and they revealed the nature of their mission. That was a time when some Islamist extremist elements were setting off bombs around Kampala. The security men said they had received credible intelligence that the extremists planned to assassinate Wafula and me, and blame it on the government because at the time relations between the State and The Monitor were in the toilet, to put it mildly.

President Museveni reads an article in an old newspaper. FILE PHOTO/PPU

They had been given ‘‘orders from above’’ to inform us that we would be under surveillance 24 hours a day, and that if we caught sight of them, we should not raise an alarm or show fear. In my case, they said they would even surveil the school where our children studied. The State, which was arresting and tormenting us, was at the same time extending us protection. That was only a smart part of the unwritten pact each side had made with the Devil. It was developed as a consensus during battle, and our strategy looked something like this: We would not be spared arrest or punishment (including an advertising ban that lasted five years, from 1993 to 1998), but would always be guaranteed a fair trial, and would never be tortured in some dungeon. The Monitor might be suspended or temporarily shut down, but would not be banned permanently.





The Monitor would maintain a duality, allowing voices that supported the NRM’s ‘‘no-party’’/Movement system alongside those that pushed for a multiparty system. This was probably unnecessary, as The Monitor staff were split down the middle on the issue anyway, and the organisation’s internal democracy allowed journalists on either side to air their preferences freely. The Monitor also developed a duality on the NRM's economic liberalisation and free market policies, and a critical line that was anti-financial capital, anti-structural reform, and campaigned for a more active role of the State in the economy. We shared a common position with the government on support for East African integration and a Pan-African agenda. Unlike many critics outside the NRM at that time, we took the view—and believed—that the NRM/NRA struggle was legitimate, as was the Museveni-led government.





Police disperse protesting journalists outside Daily Monitor offices after its premises were closed in 2013. Photo | File

Additionally, we opposed any removal of the government by armed means, even if that was how NRM itself had come to power. And we deliberately chose to recognise that there were many tendencies in the NRM: radical/left, moderate, progressive, traditionalists, hardline militarists, tribalists, authoritarian one-partyists, conservatives, thieves, and honest men and women. We generally were nice and tried not to weaken the radicals/left, moderates, and progressives. The primary objective of this strategy was to ensure that there was never total unanimity against The Monitor in the government, State House, the army, or Parliament.





The two sides thus managed to maintain an open-door policy. We had a situation where we would be on trial for a story, and Museveni would denounce The Monitor at a Saturday rally somewhere. On Monday, his office would call and ask MD Oguttu to meet him at State House, and both sides would pretend everything was hunky-dory between them. And if I might be a little indiscreet, one time Museveni rang Waf (as we called him) and reprimanded him, saying The Monitor was exposing corruption, alright, but it was selective and sectarian. That it didn’t cover the corruption by politicians from the east and north, and focused mainly on that of those from the west.

Employees of the Daily Monitor newspaper, with their mouths taped shut, protest against the closure of their premises by the government. PHOTO/FILE