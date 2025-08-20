Museveni's big discovery: State House rot, 27 years late

President Yoweri Museveni is shocked—shocked!—to learn that corruption has infiltrated his beloved State House. He recently revealed that crafty fellows have been charging people up to Shs30 million to ensure their letters got to him. Museveni said he would respond to these petitions, unaware that the messengers were pocketing hefty bribes. People have now been arrested, he revealed. Now, for people like me, it is good—maybe even refreshing—that Museveni has finally woken up to this scam. But the surprise isn't the racket. It is that he has only just discovered it. By the time I left The Monitor in December 2002, tales of people paying to get on the visitor schedule or sneak their problems onto his desk were already tired. We had been hearing them since about 1998. By then, we didn't even consider them gossip worth chasing. They were like Kampala potholes—you could complain, but what was the point?

The real question is why Museveni has been so blind. It's likely because he sees himself as an exceptional man above the grime of the ordinary. He is the General who beat history's odds. Across all pre-21st-century rebellions and wars, only 10 to 20 percent of rebel leaders lived to become national leaders. The rest ended up dead, jailed, or consumed by the movements they started. Museveni belongs to that rare survivors' club, and one can see why he might feel chosen. That sense of exceptionalism makes him less likely to imagine people charging Shs30 million to deliver a letter to him—as if he were a run-of-the-mill nightclub DJ in Industrial Area, needing "something small" to play requests. Cleverer people than your columnist call it the Dunning-Kruger effect or overconfidence bias, the tendency for successful, wealthy, or intelligent people to overestimate their ability to spot scams.

Museveni himself has never been shy about his sense of grandeur. In 2016, he told Al Jazeera Ugandans were "lucky" to have his leadership. If you believe you are a gift to your people, it isn't easy to imagine anyone reducing you to a typical transaction. But human beings are predictable. Successful, wealthy, or clever people often fall for scams precisely because they think they're above them. Like the wheelchair-bound 80-year-old billionaire who marries a stunning 24-year-old, convinced it is his sporting personality she's (or he is) after—not their bank account. Museveni's politics, meanwhile, runs on patronage and brown envelopes. He has defended this as cultural generosity. Reports that MPs were gifted Shs100 million each earlier this year for "good behaviour" were denied, but many Ugandans smelt the coffee—and it wasn't from the controversial Coffee Act.

In Museveni's telling, this isn't corruption. These are "transparent gestures." It is only bad when done by the unpatriotic. That is why he is outraged by State House staff pocketing Shs30 million for delivering letters. How dare they run a side hustle in the shadow of his official benevolence? This mindset shows up often. In April 2025, sources claimed his office gave MPs Shs100 million each to help secure support for controversial laws. Last month, he insisted his donations were not bribes but cultural gestures. Many Ugandans, however, see patronage for what it is: a way of buying loyalty. His sense of being exceptional likely shapes this view. He doesn't consider them bribes but "incentives" to align people with his grand vision.

That is what scholars call "elite exceptionalism": leaders seeing themselves as superior, their actions strategic rather than unethical. Museveni's extended survival in power—balancing patronage, military control, and political manoeuvres—suggests he knows exactly what he is doing. Yet his framing of these payments as legitimate shows he believes he's above the corruption he now condemns at State House. Overconfident leaders often underestimate others, seeing them as easily bought with a goat, a boda, or Shs100,000. Meanwhile, they frame their own cash distributions as enlightened statecraft. Museveni likely believes his gifts serve a greater purpose—keeping Uganda stable under his wise leadership, and simply part of guiding a nation that would otherwise be lost.

However, the humble folk know better. Uganda has been run on these parallel tracks for years. On one side, ordinary Ugandans struggle to be heard, sometimes paying extortion fees for a meeting. On the other hand, Museveni hands out envelopes with a smile (and to cheers), insisting it is tradition, not bribery. Both sides are dealing in cash, but one is denounced while the other is wrapped in the flag. And so, the President's "big discovery" of State House corruption in 2025 feels less like a revelation and more like a mirror—one he has spent decades avoiding. If he ever dared look closely, he might see that the difference between the envelopes passed under his roof and the ones he personally hands out is not as big as he imagines.

Museveni himself has never been shy about his sense of grandeur. In 2016, he told Al Jazeera Ugandans were “lucky” to have his leadership. If you believe you are a gift to your people, it isn’t easy to imagine anyone reducing you to a typical transaction.

The writer, Charles Onyango-Obbo, is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”.

X@cobbo3



