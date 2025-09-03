NRM fists flew, Ugandans walked into a new day

Last week's elections to the supreme organ of Uganda's ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Kampala descended into chaos. Punches flew, chairs became missiles, and party loyalists ended up in hospital with swollen faces. The brawl was over bribery and money, not over ideas.

The NRM and President Yoweri Museveni have ruled Uganda for nearly 40 years—almost double the combined tenure of the seven leaders before him. Once an idealistic, left-of-centre guerrilla movement that inspired many, the NRM's decline into grand corruption, election theft, and raw transactional politics has been dramatic.

Contrast this with how other liberation parties in Africa handle their delegates' conventions. In South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC) holds conferences where committees present policy papers on health, land reform, or industrialisation. Ethiopia's Prosperity Party (PP) also produces meaty documents from its policy commissions. In Kampala, however, there was no such intellectual labour—only blows and bundles of cash.

The obvious question is what effect such spectacles have on ordinary Ugandans. Online, there was contempt and gleeful cheering from the opposition, with some calling it a "monkey show".

But for the average, moderately politically active Ugandan, the likely response is not outrage but apathy. Voting turnout trends bear this out. Uganda's first direct presidential election in 1996 drew 72.6 percent turnout. This dropped to 69 percent in 2001, then 69.2 percent in 2006, and 59.3 per cent in 2011.

A rebound came in 2016 with 67.6 percent. Some argue that this was the first averagely free election of the NRM era, providing voters with a reason to participate. It was short-lived. In 2021, turnout slumped again to 57 percent.

So, apathy is one answer. But in Uganda, political retreat is rarely passive. When citizens turn away, they often resort to creative social organisation and informal structures that provide them with dignity and a measure of control over their lives.

The Rotary Club is one example. Uganda now has over 400 Rotary and Rotaract clubs, among the highest densities in Africa. This growth is impressive—up from just nine clubs in the 1980s. Membership surged as the middle class looked for avenues beyond politics to connect.

Another is relocation. A quiet but steady stream of Kampala's weary middle class has been moving back to upcountry districts, such as Fort Portal, Mbarara, Gulu, and Mbale.

They cite lower pollution, lower living costs, and a safer environment for raising families. Official statistics indicate internal migration flipped in the 2010s: rural-to-urban inflows peaked, then reversed, with a 12 percent rise in urban-to-rural moves from 2014 to 2024. Education follows suit.

Wary of local standards, parents—the ordinary citizens who don’t hold state positions where they can engage in corruption—send their children abroad, often bypassing pricey Western destinations like the US or UK.

Instead, they turn to India (with over 4,000 Ugandans enrolled yearly, according to Indian embassy data), Malaysia, or China, as they are cheaper and less disruptive. Others turn to home schooling. Uganda once led Africa in it; today, an estimated 20,000 families—second only to South Africa—teach children at home, driven by political unease and a desire for values-based learning.

Then some developments surprise. In Mukono, muddy rings mark the birth of something new: Soft Ground Wrestling (SGW). Orphans and school dropouts enrol in bamboo-framed mud matches, and in the process, find hope, discipline, and identity. SGW is drawing global attention, with nearly a whopping 500 million online views of the sport reported so far. Tech tinkering is booming too.

Kampala's maker spaces have tripled since 2018. Community theatre upcountry, too, such as in Gulu, blends scars from the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) with satire on Museveni's rule. Even craft brewing has bubbled up, with microbreweries in Entebbe (Wakiso) multiplying by 400 percent since 2015, as entrepreneurs brew local flavours to escape economic woes linked to policy failures. These streams of civic life are part of making a different Uganda. In the cracks left by hollow political spectacles, people are creating enclaves of meaning, simultaneously negotiating with the system while also escaping its corruption and dysfunction.

So, when a voter doesn’t show up at the polling station in future, they aren’t cancelling their civic life. They are investing it elsewhere. They are choosing care over conflict. Enduring things sometimes develop from such shifts. In Nigeria, the horrors of military rule and economic crisis fuelled Nollywood.

From fringe films, it grew into a $7 billion juggernaut and the world's second-largest film industry in terms of output after India's Bollywood, exporting African stories. Maybe, in 50 years, a studious soul will look back and say that when NRM threw chairs, Ugandans veered further away and chose to build anew: a country remade by those who refused to sink in the spectacle.

Charles Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer and curator of the "Wall of Great Africans." He is on X@ Cobbo3