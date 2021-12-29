Prime

Ogwang the Covidex man: Could he be Ugandan of 2021?

Mr Charles Onyango-Obbo

Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

If Ogwang’s first claims about Covidex curing Covid-19 were running on steroids, Lamwaka’s 72-hour cure for Covyline-1 was strapped on the back of a rocket. ”

As we see off 2021, Prof Patrick Engeu Ogwang, a renowned researcher in herbal medicines, and head of Pharmacy at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) probably deserves to be named Ugandan of 2021.
Ogwang is the man who brought us what could be the most successful locally-created and produced herbal-based medicine of the last 60 years, Covidex. It was a few hectic months as Covid-19 laid a trail of destruction when Ogwang came up with Covidex as a “cure” for Covid. It would have been among world firsts, except it wasn’t. In a country eager for a way out of Covid hell, it found many who were willing to give it a chance.  However, Ogwang had oversold it. It was not the magic bullet against Covid, nor even a cure in the classic sense.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.