On Museveni 36th anniversary: Untold secret to his long rule

Author, Charles Onyango Obbo. PHOTO/FILE

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • By the end of this eighth Museveni term (two of them unelected) he will have been in power almost exactly twice as long as the previous seven governments that preceded him combined. The only other earthly power to have ruled post-1884 Uganda longer than Museveni is the British colonial regime.

This January 26, Uganda’s ruling National Resistance (NRM) and President Yoweri Museveni mark 36 years in power.

