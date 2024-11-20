Secrets Senga Nantume reveals about us

I will be the first to admit that when it comes to many earthly matters (the in-restaurant, which famous woman has married who, who’s bought which car), I am hopeless.

I tend to spend most of my time on the otherworldly (the week’s twist in the Horn of Africa geopolitics, or the latest theory on how car seats have affected family size). When a sharp-minded Uganda with a big worldview asked me if I knew about Senga Justine Nantume, I said not much. He nearly laughed me out of the room.

“You can’t be a serious commentator on contemporary social Uganda and not know Senga Natume”, he scolded me.So, I researched, learning that Nantume is a “well-known media personality and cultural advisor…she appears on television and radio, sharing her insights on maintaining relationships, understanding cultural norms around marriage, and sexual education and health.”

Just as I finished reading up, he sent me videos of Senga Nantume doing shows with journalist Bina Babie and radio presenter Doreen Nasasira.

Nothing he had told me could even remotely have prepared me for the six videos that he sent. My shoes were blown off and landed outside the park.The trio of Babie, Nantume, and Nasasira are wonderfully spirited. However, Nantume is a force of nature. One of the most outspoken and bravest people to speak on the affairs of women and men that I have seen in a very long time, and the only one to do with such clever humour and levity.It is simply inconceivable that you would have something like that on TV or radio in Tanzania or Kenya. And it would be inconceivable in a country like Rwanda which tends to be socially puritanical.

My friend was correct that Nantume reveals a lot of what Ugandans are under their clothes and in the privacy of their bedrooms. However, one of the most striking things about the trio, and Nantume in particular, isn’t hidden.

It is very much in the open, though off the wall. It is what they reveal about the remarkable elasticity and evolution of the Luganda language.Someone once suggested that few African languages have evolved to express urbanising Africa, and emerging popular cultures like Luganda. There are languages on the continent which are dynamic, and possibly even more so than Luganda, but they all don’t have “original” native speakers, like West African pidgin, Sheng (Swahili-English in Kenya), or Lingala in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Secondly, hearing Nantume describing some of her escapades with men, and the things some of them get up to, is hard to believe such sexual mores exist in even a moderately traditional and conservative African society. Men who have a fetish for women’s under-clothes, and even carry them in their pockets to sniff for gratification, is the stuff many Africans will have seen in Hollywood movies.

Often, the men are serial killers who collect items of clothing as trophies from women they have murdered in horrible ways.Thirdly, and again this seems to be something the trio do without design, which is that there is no veneration of men. Sex has become the great near-equaliser in a hypersexualised world, with the scales tilted slightly against men.

Where there is inadequacy, it is the men who have been usurped. In a dramatic illustration, far away from Uganda in Ghana, recently the head of their equivalent of the Uganda National Road Authority (UNRA), a woman, said most accidents in Accra are a result of men taking their eyes off the road to ogle the backside of Ghanaian women on the streets. We see the response of men, especially young ones, who feel defeated in this hypersexualised universe, swinging toward being misogynist and descending into rabid anti-feminism. In an extreme version of it in Kenya, reports speak of men disappearing from their homes on Friday and returning on Sunday evening with their anti-women game face on. They retreat to boys-only weekends, where they explore the loss of power and good old male privileges to “unconquerable” women, and plot how to take back their kingdom.

And, finally, even if just half the Ugandan sexual landscape Nantume describes is real, it would help explain our homophobia, and why the Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA) was so extreme. It seems part of the homophobia and the AHA are a proxy war about something bigger; the impending death of the old sexual order that has underpinned morality in the post-colonial Uganda of the last 130 years. The AHA in that sense, is the cover story.