Small sparks will light Uganda’s path to riches

As pastor and author Naeem Callaway put it, “Sometimes the smallest step in the right direction ends up being the biggest step of your life. Tiptoe if you must, but take a step.”

That truth hit home on Monday as I read about Malawi’s simple new fish-smoking kilns. Before they came along, fish losses reached 43 percent at beaches, 54 percent during drying, and 69 percent during selling.

Now, most of that is history, incomes are up, and waste is down. Uganda could use that kind of spark. In the 1990s, it seemed to be on an unstoppable rise. In 1992, 56 percent of Ugandans lived in poverty. By 2000, it was down to 34 percent buoyed by 7 percent GDP growth, debt relief, and a booming agriculture sector.

Then came the stall. By 2002/03, poverty rose again to 38 percent as GDP slowed, coffee prices plunged 60 percent, and population growth surged. The 2010s brought little change—31 per cent in 2012/13, 30 percent by 2019/20 despite heavy infrastructure spending. Covid-19 and climate shocks reversed even fragile gains.

Now there’s light again: in 2023/24, poverty fell to 16.1 percent—around seven million people lifted out. But rural poverty sits at 19.4 percent, urban at 10.3 percent, while in Karamoja, a staggering 74.2 percent remain trapped. For decades, we’ve dreamt of a Singapore-style export miracle or China-like industrial leap. But in today’s crowded global economy, no single “big win” will transform a whole country.

The game-changers are smaller, human-scale revolutions—like Malawi’s kilns. Amid this, the lure of replicating Singapore-style, export-led miracles or Chinese-style rapid industrialisation has gripped our leaders, intellectuals, and bureaucrats. But in today’s crowded global economy, no single “big win” or one breakthrough will transform a whole country. The game-changers are smaller, human-scale revolutions—like Malawi’s kilns. We have them here, too.

On Mount Elgon’s slopes in Sironko, Bayaaya Speciality Coffee works with 600 farmers—three-quarters women—paying 15–20 percent more per kilo and quality bonuses. Incomes doubled in three harvests, funding school fees, solar lights, and dignity.

In health, Healthy Entrepreneurs and RestoringVision deliver $2.70 (Shs10,000) reading glasses. Ninety-four percent of users report weaving, reading, or shopkeeping better. People who had given up work are back at it. In Moyo, a $1.8 million piped-water system now serves 28,500 people in 39 villages.

Families save 90 minutes a day once spent fetching water; diarrhoea cases dropped 37 percent. In Kalungu’s Kitengesa Community Library, what began in 1999 with a box of books now holds 4,400 volumes, internet, and a deaf reading club. Users outperform peers by 15 percent in national exams; adults run bookkeeping from roadside stalls.

In cassava-growing districts like Luweero, Mukono, and Kamuli, early disease alerts via extension workers and mobile phones cut losses from brown streak disease by 40 percent—harvests saved before famine could take a bite.

We’ve seen malaria recede with nets. In 2024, 87.3 percent of households owned at least one, up from 52 percent in 2014; full coverage rose from 23 percent to 74 percent.

Insecticide-treated nets cut malaria episodes by half and child deaths by a fifth. Immunisation, the President Yoweri Museveni’s favourite boast, has been transformative. DPT3 coverage rose from 70 percent in 2000 to 90 percent in 2023, helping cut under-five mortality from 152 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 43 in 2022. Light is liberation.

Off-grid solar in rural Uganda powers LED lamps, radios, and phone chargers—cutting kerosene costs, letting children study after dark, and enabling micro-traders to keep shops open late. Land rights matter just as much. Women produce 70–80 percent of Uganda’s food but own only 16 percent of the land.

Campaigns have helped them form farmer groups, gain legal knowledge, reclaim land, and access credit. Even in conservative Nwoya, some now own land in their names and farm commercially—with ripple effects. And there’s the “boy child”. More than ever, young men need attention too.

Mentorships, apprenticeships, and youth clubs are steering them from drift toward purpose and craft. These are modest revolutions.

The challenge is not to chase skyscrapers but to nurture a million small sparks—glasses that help weave cloth, netting that guards a child, water that lets good folk farm longer, kilns that preserve fish, cooperatives that pay fair wages, mentors steering boys, solar that powers reading at night, land rights that keep a woman farming, vaccines that secure tomorrow’s workforce.

Uganda’s poverty story shows how easily big gains can slip. Perhaps the focus now should be on these smaller, steadier wins. Nurture enough of them, and the next chapter won’t be a wild leap but a confident march toward a future worth having. And we end as we started, with a proverb. “The tallest tree once grew from a small seed,” the Nigerians say.

The writer, Charles Onyango-Obbo, is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”. X@cobbo3