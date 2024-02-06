The last of the Ugandan Mohicans

This Uganda has great traditions that have refused to be spoilt by its 60 years of corrupt and violent politics. It is anchored by, a sadly, dwindling cohort of grand gentlemen and ladies, some of them wonderfully eccentric.

I wrote here a while back, the story of one of them, who had a good line of Bullmastiff dogs. My veterinary doctor, the late Prof Johnson Acon (bless his soul) at Makerere University, used to help me collect the finest dogs. He tipped me of this gentleman, and that he asked him to sell me a puppy. The good gentleman insisted that he had to interview me first, to ensure I had the ubuntu to raise his dog right.

I made my way to his home. We sat on the balcony and his wife served tea and scones, as they do in historical dramas like “The Crown”.

Very ornate teapot, cups, and spoons. He kept a watchful eye to see if I knew my etiquette, as we talked dogs, books, and international affairs. He also asked about my parents, and if they were good Christians.

I passed the test. He was pleased. He gave me a puppy. He declined to take money for it. Whenever he came to Nairobi, he called and he would have a fine dinner.

Another one, a proud grand man from a far corner of western Uganda who was a good friend, called me one day to meet over a solemn issue. When I presented myself before him, he told me he was revising his will and adding details on how he wanted his funeral conducted. He wanted me to read a poem at his funeral, he said.

Okay, but what is the poem, I asked.

It was a remarkably withering satirical poem he had written, pointing out his shortcomings. He said he knew his funeral would be full of false praises, he wanted “a bit of the truth”. I read it and said a firm no. There was no way I would read that at his funeral, I would be lynched.

A few days ago, I received a call from another wonderful grandee. Actually, I didn’t. He asked someone to call me and tell me to call him. You call these great people. They don’t call you.

I was very uneasy, and half afraid when I called. Turns out I didn’t have to be. He started by asking me what would be important about the year 2032 in Uganda.

I was beaten and asked if perhaps he meant 2031, because there would be an election, and possibly the year an 87-year-old President Yoweri Museveni steps down or falls off the throne.

He insisted on 2032. He explained it would be the 70th anniversary of Uganda’s independence - of course. He would turn 90 (he’s in relatively good health and looks after himself well so I see him making it to 90 and beyond).

He wanted to do something that would give him, and all the people born before independence who would be alive then some joy. What would I suggest?

I asked him to give me a day to think it through. He used to love going to watch serious theatre. He hasn’t been back since Alex Mukulu’s “Thirty Years of Bananas” and that new take on Byron Kawadwa’s “Oluyimba lwa Wankoko (Song of the Cock)” at the National Theatre nearly 25 years ago. He likes the first-generation independence African writers like Chinua Achebe, Okot p’Bitek, Wole Soyinka, JM Coetzee and others. He is obsessed with history, especially of its warrior kings like Shaka the Zulu. His taste in music is narrow and very discriminating. He is a Louis Armstrong and Miriam Makeba man, and I did not know his interest to extend beyond the earlier material by Moses Matovu’s Afrigo.

I had some thoughts and asked him for permission to crowd-source it. My idea is to curate a celebration of Ugandan history and culture, through reproductions and reinterpretations of the classics.

Moses Matovu is still with us, alert and well. Maybe he and Afrigo could do covers of some of the best works by the likes of Fred Kanyike, Elly Wamala, Philly Lutaaya, Paul Kafeero, and that generation of musicians.

Most definitely, do an exhibition of the work of Jak Katarikawe, perhaps East Africa’s most famous pioneer artist.

And, most definitely, a retrospective of Okot p’Bitek, Robert Serumaga, Pio Zirimu, Byron Kawadwa, John Nagenda, John Ruganda, Rajat Neogy, Lubwa p’Chong, Henry Barlow, ACK Oboth Ofumbi, Akena Adoko, and the long list of Ugandan writers, playwrights and poets who have left us.

For history, we now have the blessing of artificial intelligence technology that allows us to dig far back and recreate the past in powerful visual forms for the digital-era people. Write to me on [email protected] with some clever suggestions. Let us make a magnificent old man happy, and do a country proud.

Mr Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”.