The only brownie points I am giving Museveni

This is the quarterly “Give the Devil his due” episode of this column. Last week the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) released data that, among things, showed a dramatic increase in the country’s food imports in the first quarter of the year.

It posted a deficit of Kenya Sh7.3 billion (Uganda Shs190 billion). If this had been 2021, that KSh7.3 billion would have been equivalent to Shs248 billion in Uganda because the Kenya shilling got you Shs34. Today it gets you Uganda Shs26, and two weeks ago, the Kenya unit fell as low as Uganda Shs24. We will return to this briefly later.

Those KNBS statistics weren’t headline news in the Kenya media, but an international wire story noted alarmingly that Kenya could be a net food importer in a few years. Good for Uganda, which sells a lot of food, but not brilliant security for Kenya and even East Africa.

Additionally, we saw the new government of President Bola Tinubu scrapping Nigeria’s fuel subsidy, which saw petrol consumption drop by over 18 million litres daily.

That Mr Tinubu dared to end Nigeria’s wasteful subsidy and roll out a series of economic reforms sent the Nigerian stock exchange soaring to a record 15-year high.

In Kenya, the government doubled Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel products from 8 percent to 16 percent from July 1, raising prices at the pump and public service fares by 30 percent. Within days, the Petroleum Outlets Association of Kenya claimed that volumes sold by some fuel dealers were only 30 percent to 50 percent of previous levels. Tanzania, too, has slashed its subsidies.

Other tax changes have also seen the price of imported cars in Kenya increase considerably. Imported cars were already cheaper in Uganda, and now they are even cheaper. In western Kenya, you will be struck by the number of Ugandan-registered cars. It is far cheaper for many there to buy a car in Uganda and keep paying the fee to cross the border back and forth every three months to avoid changing the registration.

Which brings us back home. By ending fuel subsidies, Nigeria and Tanzania are coming where Uganda went 35 years ago. Kenya’s doubling of the VAT was effectively a big slice of its subsidy. Last year, when fuel prices skyrocketed following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, most governments in Africa did something, even a token, to reduce the fuel price. President Museveni rejected any subsidy.

Fuel taxes in Uganda remain the lowest in the region. Most of the wild price swings seen in 2022 were caused by supply issues and exchange rates. The appreciation of Uganda’s shilling is muddying the waters a little, but the country now has cheaper fuel than Kenya, notable for a non-coastal economy.

The fall of the Kenya shilling, among other things, has to do with the fact that the Central Bank is not pumping it up as much as it used to. Regarding a truly free-floating currency, the Uganda shilling, until recently, was the only one in East Africa that met that standard.

Fuel prices are still higher than they should be, and motorists are feeling the pinch of a challenging economy.

However, the real gain of the Kampala regime’s foreign exchange and subsidy policies over the last three decades, after tweaking for inflation, is that Uganda has a remarkably stable price regime.

Underpinning all this, the Museveni government has been quite good at policy-making for a landlocked country that needs to remain competitive. Amidst the corruption, the wasteful array of vote-buying populist “wealth creation” programmes, policy fidelity, and Mr Museveni’s phobia of inflation have been the North Star that has kept the bus on the road.

Agricultural policy has also been a constant, besides the country’s fertile lands, which we are trashing. Part of it is selfish; President Museveni and the ruling elite want to refrain from taxing the products of their cows and bananas highly. Nevertheless, the result has a relative boon for food.

To return to the first point about Kenya and food imports. Mr Museveni is correct to say that for health reasons and to enrich the agricultural economy, we should eat our cassava and local foods and make flour from them. He speaks about it mockingly, which is annoying.

When the war was going on in the north, I was involved in an East African scenarios project. One of its reports showed that children in war-racked northern Uganda had a higher calorie intake than several parts of peaceful Uganda and were less stunted than those in Bushenyi – and a couple of East African towns. The secret? Millet, sorghum, and sim sim. Let’s scorn the messenger with the hat, not his message.