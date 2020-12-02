There’s clean money in Covid times. Uganda is missing out

By CHARLES ONYANGO-OBBO More by this Author

In the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uganda was a star performer, with one of the lowest cases in the world.

Then the [NRM] party primaries started in August, and we fell off the wagon. The campaigns got underway, and we fell down the sewer. Now, between October and November, Uganda has posted one of the highest percentage increases in both new Covid-19 infections, and deaths in Africa – 63 per cent and 88 per cent respectively.

One hates to imagine what the picture will look like by election time in January, after all the close contact of the voting. In countries like Malawi, during their June election, the increases shot through the roof.

One of the losses from this is that with the government in election mode, and emotions and resources being directed toward killing and crackdown on political rivals, Uganda isn’t doing many of the things others are doing to mine opportunities in the pandemic.

Take that generally well-governed (very low corruption) and reasonably democratic island nation of Mauritius. Because some of the world’s richest companies aren’t returning their workers to offices until June/July 2021, and some like Twitter are telling them they can work from home indefinitely, Mauritius has joined the small, but growing number of countries in the world attracting these remote workers, or “pandemic exiles” as someone called them.

You show you have a job, some money in your bank account, and you quickly get a long-term visa that allows you to stay for about a year working from the island. The housing market gets a boom if many come, and your data providers make it big. Of course, this means you have to invest in your Internet infrastructure.

Although some Kenyans have panned it, arguing that hungry people barricaded at home by coronavirus don’t eat the Internet, Kenya has nevertheless seen potentially fruitful developments in this space.

In the early months of the pandemic, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, launched its Loon Internet balloons, targeting mostly the remote areas that don’t have broadband. It has just rolled out its Project Taara, which uses beams of light to deliver Internet connectivity. It’s the first commercial deployment of the platform.

It is one of a series of actions that has seen Kenya again billed to return to worthy start-up nation it used to be. Uganda might want to axe that backward OTT tax, and remove the hurdles to investment in fibre-optic and other digital infrastructure.

Fellows are running away with the prize. There’s an analysis published on Bloomberg, which everyone interested in where the diamonds are in this Covid carnage, should read. Titled Coronavirus Is Helping African Economies Compete” (November 25), it says coronavirus is aiding African economies to compete, as they have accelerated their decade-long transformation from exporters of natural resources to hubs of wireless, remotely engaged commerce.

The sum of it is that the investment in technology, delayed by inertia, lack of ambition, comfort with sinking money into the old, was shattered by the virus and companies and governments threw money at technology to survive. It has several intriguing examples.

Basically, because of Covid, some African countries are making digital and start-ups jumps in one year, that would have taken them many more.

Another area has been in agriculture. Here, Uganda has a better story, with its coffee exports, hitting their highest level possibly in history during lockdown.

This is not a result of deliberate policy (in fact the coffee bill seeks to capture the sector sector) or investment at the state level. A large part of it is the shift of farmer’s money, and the fact many of them felt safer being locked down at their farms, and it’s the only thing they could do.

There was also little competition for logistic resources, most other activity having ceased, so folks like coffee exporters had the pipeline mostly to themselves.

An executive of a giant seed and other agricultural products company tells me, “this pandemic period has been crazy.” Agricultural products and seeds have flown off the shelves, there has been a scramble in the region like they have never seen, and for the first time they ran out of seeds and were scrounging globally to meet supply.

And Uganda, whereby the time Covid came calling, they hadn’t yet established an office, and had only a few agents “was out of control”, with farmers buying inputs like they were going out of fashion.

Some countries in Africa have shoveled a lot of money into roads, storage, and distribution infrastructure for agriculture, using money not spent elsewhere (on big men and women’s travel abroad, or on schools – which are closed), waiting for vaccines and a return to normalcy to cash in.

I am told that in Uganda we are using ours to buy votes. Thank goodness our farmers are smarter.

Mr Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”. Twitter@cobbo3