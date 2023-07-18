This is the best way to raid tech firms’ pockets

Uganda recently passed a tax law that it had dropped earlier in the year, imposing a 5 percent levy on income earned locally by non-resident tech companies such as Netflix, Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Uber.

It still needs to be made clear how it will do that. It also needs to be clarified whether the tax is on gross income or profits. Most other countries that have imposed similar tariffs on the big tech companies have done so on their profits. This is important because you are more likely to collect the tax if you have a competitive tax regime, as Ireland, where many big tech companies are headquartered in Europe, does. It is also straightforward paying the tax.

Disregarding, for now, what has been listed as the sinister political motives of the tax, what is the best way Uganda can get a slice of the billions of dollars these technology companies make? Right now, the law is meaningless without these tech companies even having sales offices in Uganda.

But there could be a way. The surest way is to have these tech companies based here. Bangalore is the tech capital of India and one of the leading in the world. A record number of global technology companies are found there. When the big techies moved into Bangalore, some carried materials to build their fancy offices on “mukokoteni” and other forms of carts. There were no roads to the sites.

India, however, had some of the best technology graduates in the world, and they were available at low wages. That talent was what the technology companies wanted. And the best of that talent is produced by the famous Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), one of the best in the world. That is where Uganda might begin – create the equivalent of IIT. Building something at that level from scratch might be impossible for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government today, so it may be better to partner with IIT. But wait, in East Africa, IIT is opening a campus in Zanzibar in October (one of the only three IIT campuses outside India) where they will teach all the fancy data science, artificial intelligence, and so on.

Uganda, however, has an advantage. It is the bridge to central Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of Congo and Middle Africa. With a population of over 100 million, DRC is the big prize. In part, Ireland became a tech hub because it positioned successfully as the front door into the European Union.

The government would need to invest a lot of money in infrastructure. There is a security airport in Kasese; turn it into an international airport. Instead of wasting money building roads inside DRC, put it up as co-investment in building servers farms (which can be placed at the bottom of Lake Albert to reduce the cooling costs), and establish a duty-free technology park at the border with DRC. And, of course, lay down highspeed fibre optic lines to the region.

Eastern DRC would become a captive market, and the tech companies would be interested. Oh, but wait, Rwanda has half-conquered that market just like IIT has gone to Zanzibar. But the battle is not lost; we can still get a slice of it. Geography still favours Uganda.

An essential part of the tech game is materials. You don’t hear much about it, but Uganda has some of the most valuable deposits of copper in the region and the even more precious cobalt ore.

Copper is being used in new exciting ways as an interconnect by chip makers. Some of the world’s leading computer and mobile phone makers are replacing aluminium with copper in their computer chips. We can get on that action with more imagination and the right investors.

The rest of the things are more manageable. The government can begin by unbanning Facebook after more than two years. Have smart legislation. The blunt, crude instrument of banning sullies your reputation without any gain. Write laws which, if Facebook violates, you can take them to court and get a handsome fine that you put in your treasury.

Learn from the European Union. Social media punishments in Uganda are like a spurned lover lashing out. You get nothing. As Donald Trump’s former wife, Ivana Trump, advised women, “Don’t get mad — get everything”; i.e. don’t burn the husband’s suits as you leave the marriage and return to your parents’ home. Calm down, get the best lawyer in town, and sue for the house and everything the bugger has got.

Right now, Uganda has got foul air. The politics are vengeful and parochial. There is a lot of ultra-conservative and reactionary fury, as we saw recently in the push for the “kill the gays” bill. Turn the knob down.