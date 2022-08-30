Uganda and its big leap trick

So, from last week’s “Uganda and the history it’s afraid to celebrate”, Uganda and the history it’s afraid to celebrate a tour spanning decades in which possibly up to 1.5 million people were directly killed in political violence and state brutality, we land here today.

In contrast to many other African countries that endured ravages of war (and HIV/Aids that nearly brought us to our knees) in Uganda, the physical scars disappeared within 30 years. In the north, where war only ended barely 15 years ago, it took a shorter time. Only the scars that lie deep inside, waiting to erupt like a volcano one day, remain. They have changed the kind of country this is.

We overcame it all in peculiarly Ugandan fashion. Right now, there is a lot of controversy over the resurrected and spendthrift Uganda Airlines. If you speak to people interested in airline history and iconography in Uganda, their most enduring image is of a glorious airline from 45 years ago. That was when the joint EAC’s East African Airways (EAA) closed. I know a few people, some who hadn’t been born when EAA collapsed with the EAC in 1977, who have scrapbooks that include ads of the airlines with its famed glamorous flight attendants.

We have enveloped the present in history. Consider literature. “Abyssinian Chronicles” is a 1998 novel by Ugandan author Moses Isegawa. A hefty work that tells the turbulence of Uganda through three generations in a family, in many ways, it was the first Ugandan epic. The next epic is Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi’s 2014 novel “Kintu”. Even more ambitious than “Abyssinian Chronicles”, “Kintu” goes back to 1750, and uses the story of the Kintu clan, to shine a mirror on Uganda today and into the future.

So, again, big-view history, big imagination. In Eastern Africa, it is almost uniquely Uganda, though Kenyans (Ngugi wa Thiong’o’s “The Upright Revolution: Or Why Humans Walk Upright”) are getting into it too.

It allows us to place the sometimes difficult present in context and stay sane.

Another revelation is from the north. When the rest of Uganda was living it up, Gulu was consumed by war – for a good 20 years, until 2006. Yet, someone remarked recently, “the streets of Gulu are how the streets of Kampala should look like”.

However, the more compelling story for me about Gulu’s and the north’s rise from the ashes lies a short distance outside the town at Equator Seeds. To help build post-war agriculture, Equator Seeds was established in 2011 to breed a range of portfolio of oil, field crop and vegetable seeds and seedlings.

It’s a long and fascinating story, but the short of it is that today Equator Seeds is one of, if not the, largest seed companies in Uganda. It provides nearly 80 per cent of the new seed in South Sudan and is a major player in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and further into the Central African hinterland. Up there, it has the region’s only colour seed sorting machine. Most people who drive by it are oblivious to just how game-changing it has been in the seed business.

The spirit that drives it comes from the same place that fuelled the rise of Gulu.

To the west is good old Fort Portal. Once, it was the town that Uganda forgot. The only thing most Ugandans knew about it was the youthful beauty of Princess Elizabeth Bagaya.

The drive into Fort Portal from its west, especially through the tea plantations, has the beauty of few other places in Uganda. This is Uganda’s most elegant town. Fort Portal is what happens when a people make an aesthetic leap forward.

In all these stories, that is one constant; the big leap. Eventually, we will fully understand where it comes from, but look at a map of Uganda and then look at the maps of all the other 16 landlocked African countries too.

Though some of the others, like South Sudan and Ethiopia, have rivers running through them and are dotted with lakes, Uganda is the only one that is cut into nearly two perfect halves by a river (River Nile).

Rather than the north-south divide, if you study it closely for a long time, it is this divide between west of River Nile and east of River Nile that is more likely to determine your life outcomes in this country.

It determines the population, who is better fed, better schooled, and first in the queue for national groceries. However, that geographical quirk, the lake out of which it flows, and the tributaries that feed it from all over the country have also been a major source of national rebirth. Someone once argued that because River Nile flows into the Mediterranean Sea, Uganda isn’t a landlocked country. Its people’s minds aren’t either.