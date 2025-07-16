Uganda doesn’t kill the press. It kills the story

In the fury of Kenya’s recent Gen Z protests and the revived Saba Saba demonstrations – marking July 7, 1990, when pro-democracy activists won key civil liberties – a veteran journalist and East African observer told me something that stopped me short. “Strange to say,” he said, “but seeing what’s happening here and in Tanzania, right now it looks like [President Yoweri] Museveni might be the most democratic leader in the region, all things considered.”

I thought perhaps the tear gas had clouded his judgment. Still, the idea was provocative enough to test. Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are the founding trio of the East African Community, with the region’s most developed media sectors. How have they treated their journalists over the last 15 years? On most days in these three countries, journalism is not a profession. It is a survival sport.

The terrain shifts with every President, every protest, every court ruling, and every funeral. And over the years, that landscape has been littered with bloodied notebooks, broken cameras, missing bylines, and exiled voices. Kenya is the loud one. From talk radio to live TV panels to the open-air debates in Nairobi’s Jeevanjee Gardens, criticism is part of the soundtrack. The state tolerates much of it—until it doesn’t. In April 2015, Eldoret-based editor John Kituyi was murdered after reporting on politically sensitive ICC cases. His killers have never been caught.

During the Gen Z-led protests of 2024–25, at least 25 journalists were assaulted or detained. Two bloggers, including Albert Ojwang, died in police custody after critical posts on social media. Kenya’s state violence is not systematic, but when it strikes, it can be deadly.

Yet the backlash is often swift—through court challenges, media outrage, or parliamentary pressure. The press in Kenya bleeds, but it fights back. Tanzania can deceptively seem more measured, but no less chilling. Its method is to control quietly, using laws and paperwork, and occasionally descending into short-lived madness. In November 2017, journalist Azory Gwanda disappeared while investigating killings in the Rufiji region. No arrests. No funeral. Other cases followed. Erick Kabendera was abducted in 2019 and later charged with economic crimes.

Maxence Melo, founder of whistle-blowing site JamiiForums, was harassed repeatedly under cybercrime laws. Cartoonist Oppertus Fwema and Facebook user Fadhili Silwimba were arrested for their posts and drawings. In Silwimba’s case, calling President Magufuli “an imbecile”.

Under President Suluhu, there were signs of change: media bans were lifted, and soft overtures were made. But the laws remained, and the climate soured again.

In June 2025, Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan journalist Agather Atuhaire, in Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, were abducted, tortured, and dumped at their borders. Uganda, by contrast, is unflinching in its use of force. It hasn’t killed a journalist in over a decade, but it has broken many.

At least 30 have been beaten, more than 20 arrested, and four prominent media figures have had to flee into exile. In December 2020, 13 journalists covering Opposition candidate Bobi Wine were brutalised by security forces. Names like Moses Waiswa, Kasirye Ashraf, Ali Mivule, and Ssesanga Batte still bear the trauma. In March 2025, seven more were assaulted during the Kawempe North by-election.

Journalists Raymond Tamale (left), Abubaker Lubowa (right) and Denis Kabugo (standing) were among several news gatherers attacked by security personnel while covering the Kawempe North by-election on March 13, 2025. PHOTO | NMG-U

The repression is rarely hidden. “We will beat you—for your own safety,” former police chief Martin Okoth Ochola said publicly in 2020. It was not a gaffe. It was a doctrine. The state’s reach doesn’t end with batons. Satirist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, arrested and tortured after mocking army chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, fled to Germany in 2022. Academic and poet Stella Nyanzi hounded for her critical verses, escaped with her children.

Former state TV personalities Mary Flavia Namulindwa and Isaac Kawalya now operate in exile from the United States. Why the difference in methods? Kenya, for all its messiness, is a democracy of sorts, forged by protests and power-sharing deals. The government knows there are limits to how far it can push. It jails and sometimes its agents kill, but the backlash can be fierce.

Tanzania inherited a one-party political culture and a belief in the state’s moral superiority. Its control is exercised through files, summons, and subtle threats — until it isn’t. Uganda is different. It was born of a bush war and survives on loyalty and fear. Here, criticism isn’t a nuisance. It’s a threat to the system. And threats are handled with force.

So when my friend suggested Uganda might now be the most media-friendly country in East Africa, there was a painful irony to it. It’s true: Uganda hasn’t buried its journalists. But it doesn’t need to. It has perfected the art of beating them into silence, of shattering their tools, of blurring their bylines and forcing some across borders. Uganda may not kill the press, but it has learned to kill the story.

The writer, Charles Onyango-Obbo, is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”.

He is on X: @cobbo3