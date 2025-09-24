Uganda has the Nile, but Ethiopia has the power

On September 9, 2025, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile. Addis Ababa marked the day with parades, flags, music, flowery speeches, hailing it as a new great era. Egypt fumed, calling it a threat to its survival. Kampala had reason to pay attention. The White Nile begins in Jinja, flowing out of Lake Nalubaale (Lake Victoria).

That makes Uganda the river's nose. In Nile geopolitics, noses matter.

Yet geography is not always a leverage. The Nile has two parents: the Blue Nile in Ethiopia, which supplies about 85 percent of the water that reaches Egypt, and the White Nile, which starts in Uganda. Without the White Nile, though smaller than the Blue Nile yet steadier, the river would dry up for months at a time.

But there are many twists. Uganda boasts of being the "source of the river", but it is not the most significant contributor to Lake Nalubaale from which the White Nile arises.

Uganda contributes 16 percent of the Nile's waters through its share of Lake Nalubaale catchment. Tanzania contributes about 44 percent, while Kenya provides 34 percent. Consider how the lake is carved up. Tanzania owns the biggest slice, about 49 percent of the lake's surface. Uganda follows with 45 percent, and Kenya, with only its north-eastern corner, just 6 percent. In other words, Kenya contributes a third of the inflow but gets barely a sliver of the lake. Tanzania's surface share and its hydrological contribution are more evenly matched, but even there, the lines do not perfectly align.

Uganda's claim to be "the source of the Nile" is therefore something of a lucky draw, a colonial borders lottery jackpot. However, Uganda has built its entire Nile identity on this claim. It is a claim etched into school books, tourist brochures, and national mythology. That is not much different from Egypt's position on the Nile itself. Egypt contributes almost nothing to the Nile waters yet behaves as if it owns the river. Uganda's disproportionate share of Lake Victoria is Egypt's problem in miniature. The issue then is how Uganda converts this lottery into real power. The Ethiopian case suggests an answer. Water rights, treaties, and colonial claims are weak bargaining chips in today's world.

Electricity is a more tangible lever than water rights. Ethiopia does not control the largest share of Nile flow, but by capturing it in GERD, it turns flow into megawatts, and megawatts into power—both electric and geopolitical. And if GERD, the continent's largest dam, is a game changer, it is in that regard. Addis Ababa can sell power to neighbours, bind them economically, and argue from a position of necessity. The national security hawks in Cairo understand that all too well, and that is what they are most afraid of, not the water flow.

Uganda cannot match GERD with one dam. Its biggest hydropower projects are Karuma (600 MW) and Bujagali (250 MW). To equal GERD, Uganda would need about 21 Bujagalis, or nine Karumas, strung along the Nile. The water volumes and terrain make a single GERD-scale dam impossible here, but multiple smaller ones could add up. That would transform Uganda from a loud source-claimer to a quiet power-supplier. That is where the added power of good stewardship comes in. That means seeing the Nile not only as a gift but as a trust. Managed well, it can deliver more than prestige.

Cleaner rivers can cut maintenance costs on dams and extend their lifespan. Wetland protection can stabilise flows and reduce flooding. Each of these is both an environmental and a political asset. A Uganda that keeps its rivers clean, manages wetlands, and tackles pollution can guarantee steady electricity for decades. That reliability is as valuable as the megawatts themselves, and can be leveraged (much like there are many producers of insulin, but to many, it is not insulin if it is not Swiss-made). Neighbours like Kenya, South Sudan, and Rwanda would prefer to buy from a supplier whose dams do not silt up every rainy season.

Therefore, to Uganda, the GERD should be a reminder that in the Nile basin, the real power belongs to those who make the river work for them today, not those who claim its history. Uganda has the Nile. Ethiopia has the power. Concrete and turbines speak louder. For the first time, Egypt must respond to an upstream country that controls not only water but also power. Uganda, like Egypt, has lived off favourable geography more than hydrological fairness. But now we see that power lines are harder to ignore than maps. A dam's output can be sold, swapped, or withheld. Water rights, in contrast, tend to sit on paper until a crisis erupts. That is Nile Politics 101 for you.

Mr Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”.

