Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana… Covid is politics, economics stupid

When Uganda introduced mandatory Covid-19 for arrivals at Entebbe International Airport in October, it went horribly wrong.

It attracted perhaps one of the world’s, and certainly Africa’s, biggest backlash against a Covid-19 control measure, and forced one of the quickest u-turns. Though many criticised the cost and the exercise itself, they weren’t the primary reasons for the backlash. Ultimately the blowback was from the fact that the Ugandan exercise was uniquely shambolic.

Nothing went to plan, the airport descended in scenes from a hectic food and cattle market, and travellers waited for half a day and longer to get their test results back. Soon the Entebbe cover made it into international headlines as an example of how not to control Covid-19, and people’s nightmare swept social media as examples of how to kill tourism.

This was sad, because Uganda’s approach is one of the most pocket-friendly, and in Kampala has been unusual in that it responded to outcries and made positive changes. While at Entebbe you pay $30 for a Covid test, in Ghana it would set you back a whopping $150.

In Rwanda, you would pay $60. At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, you would pay nothing, because Kenya doesn’t test for Covid-19 at the airport. In countries like the UK, depending on where you are coming from, previously you faced a mandatory quarantine in a private hotel costing you thousands of dollars.

When you look at these varying experiences, you begin to see that we are not talking here about Covid-19 control. There is nothing like that. Covid controls are, in the end, political, economic, and social policy. And the people’s responses to them are political and economic, reflecting the nature of their attitude and relationship to the State.

One of the points of anger about the Entebbe tests was that it was pork, a typically corrupt Ugandan exercise designed to profit someone possibly linked to the First Family. Where the perception is that it is not all just about eating, you tend to have less anger, as in Rwanda and places like Mauritius.

Recognising that Covid control is political, the government in Ghana dealt with this by differentiating the test cost. The foreign community in Ghana is very angry at the $150 cost, and in Accra, you meet leaders of international organisations who tell you they no longer hold any of their events there because paying $150 for people coming in from outside the country is simply not justifiable. However, if you are a Ghanaian, you don’t pay $150 for the Covid test. You are charged only $50.

This little trick had made the $50 relatively more acceptable for Ghanaians, even though it is nearly double Uganda’s $30 because it is seen as a special citizen discount. It is a clever mind game that Kampala might have considered.

That also tells us additionally, that Covid controls in general, and their particular enforcement at points of entry, are about who a state is organised to reward, and who are its dominant elite.

Take the UK. You might not pay for a test at the airport, but then have to quarantine for two weeks at a hotel. There are stories in the UK of families who ended up with nearly $200,000 in hotel quarantine bills. You see in the UK, Covid policy at the border points is aimed to benefit the capitalist class, specifically its powerful real estate elite – for hotels are really about monetising real estate.

Ghana Covid controls have been particularly sensitive to its electoral politics. There the likelihood that a ruling party will lose the vote going into any election in Ghana is 50 per cent. You have to make the people feel specially treated, and those stringent lockdown measures we had in East Africa just didn’t happen in Ghana. They were politically untenable.

Rwanda organised its Covid controls to project its processes as being trustworthy (indeed in the EU Rwanda test results and vaccination certificates are the most trusted out of Africa), and building a single portal working as a passenger locator, test and vaccination centre (Ghana and other countries split these functions in various websites) was aimed to project an image of singular efficiency. It allowed the country to project itself as safe, thus it held many sporting events in a “bubble”, seeing its economy expand by a record 20.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, driven largely by sports tourism.

Kenya wouldn’t do what Rwanda or Uganda do, because it would be too inconvenient for its vast and influential social and economic elite. The Kenyan state is primarily organised to cater to their convenience.

Kampala had a potentially good hand. It could have got away even with charging $100 for a Covid test, it was nicer, strategic, or smarter about it.