Uganda’s vandalism crisis: Big vs. small thieves

Author, Charles Onyango Obbo. PHOTO/FILE

Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

In the meantime, make the cost of theft too high. Not by more stringent law, but creating great difficulty.

The 600Mw Karuma Hydropower dam is unlikely to be commissioned for full operations by June 2022, Daily Monitor  reported Monday, quoting the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Natural Resources.  The committee, it said, blamed this on the vandalism of some critical equipment of the plant including the electricity pylons. Vandalism has gone out of control.

