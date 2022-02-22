Uganda’s vandalism crisis: Big vs. small thieves

The 600Mw Karuma Hydropower dam is unlikely to be commissioned for full operations by June 2022, Daily Monitor reported Monday, quoting the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. The committee, it said, blamed this on the vandalism of some critical equipment of the plant including the electricity pylons. Vandalism has gone out of control.

Mr Emmanuel Otala, the chairperson of the committee, gave the example of the 132KV Karuma-Lira transmission line, where 26 kilometres of the 66 kilometres of the line was vandalised.

But perhaps the most striking part of his story was the contribution of the State Minister for Energy Okasai Opolot, who said the theft of electricity transmission equipment is widespread in the whole country: “We are losing huge amounts of money due to vandalism, and if it is not controlled, it will make the economy collapse”. It is that bad. Since the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway was completed, it has been vandalised like it was going out of fashion. Chain links, guard rails, and other road furniture have been pillaged. Around the country, people have even unbolted metal culverts. You cannot have a metallic manhole cover on the streets anywhere in Uganda anymore, and in private places, you need a strong fence and vigilant and honest guards. Public schools have gaping holes where sockets used to be, and electric wiring – not to mention window glass panes - have been ripped out. Street lights don’t last long. Except for things that are impossible to carry away except with a big tractor, the rest will be stolen.

It is a crisis besetting most of Africa. Kenya has a similar problem with vandalism of road furniture, and after the Mombasa-Kenya standard gauge railway was built, people stole quite a bit of the rail. In South Africa, the vandalisation of electric lines and transformers is so bad, it has collapsed the service in some places. The costs of replacing stolen rails are so high, services have had to be suspended in some areas. The South African vandals take their job so seriously, they have been known to steal railway lines covering the distance between Kampala and Mukono overnight. Vandalism is a part of a wider economic struggle and contest over resources, but also a response to state corruption. The big people eat on the road, the small people eat off the road. Last year, an eye-popping report of the commission into the Uganda National Roads Authority led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, said Shs4 trillion had been stolen in shoddy works and inflated road contracts. In the previous seven years before UNRA was restructured, it received a total of Shs9 trillion. The report said the money was used to construct only 1,500 kilometres of roads, yet it was enough to construct at least 5,147 kilometres of roads if it weren’t for malpractice. If the big people eat billions of shillings building the roads and dams, the small people will eat a few million from the guard railways, chain links, pipes, and anything they can carry away in the night.

Opolot said that in areas where cameras were installed to monitor electricity pylons, the cameras were stolen. He proposes, sensibly, that banning the scrap metal business, which is thought to fuel vandalism, might be the next necessary step.

The political cost of that would be too high and armed to the teeth with all the weapons of suppression in its arsenal, even President Yoweri Museveni’s government would not survive the storm that would result from it. The long-term solution is to demonstrably cut down corruption and waste. But that would only be the beginning. The savings must be invested in the people in intelligent ways. If someone can take his critically ill daughter to a good public hospital, and she receives free treatment or off a national health insurance scheme, he will not steal the manhole around the corner to sell and get money to pay to get treatment in a private hospital – or bribe at a state hospital to get medicine for her. Other countries have partly solved the problem by giving the people a piece of the action. Communities along the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway could be sub-contracted to do the simpler maintenance, like cutting the grass along the expressway, fixing broken rail guards, and repairing the chain links. They would stop the vandalism. The same could be done with the electricity lines.

In the meantime, make the cost of theft too high. Not by more stringent law, but creating great difficulty. There are cities in Africa where giant street lights are mounted on poles nearly 300 metres high, with a web of spikes and razor wire along it. The risk-reward ratio is so out of whack, you won’t find a vandal willing to climb that high through that to steal three or four bulbs.