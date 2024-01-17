Ugandan farmers losing the Grand Theft Auto game

Former New Vision Media Group CEO, and now “obsessive” coffee farmer, debate convener, and extreme adventure enthusiast Robert Kabushenga, kicked off a social media storm a few days ago over the vexed issue of coffee.

It started when he suggested that $20 million ($77 billion) that was disbursed by the government to support Uganda coffee exports under an organisation called the Coffee Consortium, might have been diverted into private pockets. Hell broke loose.

In a follow-up post, Kabushenga said coffee farmers and exporters were being punished for not allowing their wagons to be hitched to a horse called Uganda Connect (UGCONNECT): “For instance exporters of roasted coffee who refused to put the UGCONNECT logo on their coffee are now being asked for their [Uganda National Bureau of Standards]

Qmark. This plus other compliance issues. Agencies are being arm-twisted to assist these criminals in their schemes. They tried to scam a well-established cooperative”. What is UGCONNECT? Folks asked. UGCONNECT broke into the news headlines last July when it launched a Uganda trade hub, Uganda Connect, in Serbia’s capital Belgrade. President Yoweri Museveni, who had been in St Petersburg for the Russia-Africa Summit, flew to Belgrade to launch the hub with some funfair.

It turned out to be a flash in the pan. Shortly after the launch, the place turned back into a pub. Like a lot of these things, it was born out of something beautiful that had happened in the Ugandan economy.

Uganda Connect has a nice little website. It says it is a “concept initiated by PACE ID”, whose objective is “to connect Uganda to the world using three specific sectors:

1. Produce i.e. coffee

2. Investment

3. Tourism.

So, what is PACEID? It is the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development, which was commissioned by President Museveni on March 16, 2022. It is chaired by businessman and the President’s son-in-law Odrek Rwabogo. There is a backstory to the better reasons why it became necessary to set up PACEID, but that is an issue for another day.

UGCONNECT has a list of its partners, mostly government ministries and executive agencies. It then offers important links. Among them is the Coffee Investment Consortium (the object of Kabushenga’s post). Curiously, all the links are live, except the one for the Coffee Investment Consortium. When one goes to the Coffee Investment Consortium website, there are tell-tale signs about why UGCONNECT might be shy to provide a live link to it. Among other things, the coffee consortium says it will “bring together more than 10,000 farmers and traders drawn from Bugisu, Acholi, Ankole, Kigezi, Rwenzori and Central regions.” As of this week, its dashboard claims it has 2,536 farmers.

There are two stories here. The first one is the relatively impressive performance of the Ugandan coffee sector over the last 30 years. Broken when the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) took power in 1986, it was liberalised at the start of the end of the 1980s and thrown into the crocodile-infested waters of free market forces. It hit the bottom, then swum to the top.

At the farm level, Uganda today is Africa’s most free market-driven and kick-ass coffee market. It is the continent’s leading coffee exporter. Last year coffee exports fell just shy of a record $1 billion (Shs3.8 trillion).

Because, along with the National Social Security Fund and diaspora remittances, it is one of the three richest local jackpots, that success has also fuelled a frenzied race to capture the surplus in the industry. The National Coffee Act, and the push to hand a backdoor coffee monopoly under the “Pinetti Deal” to a shadowy actor, are all part of that grab.

Secondly, the scramble over coffee masks a bigger squeeze on the agricultural economy. Benefitting from years of low to zero taxes, and policies that have allowed producers to innovate, there are new fortunes there. But, happening largely outside the public gaze, the vultures have also descended on them.

On Monday I spoke to a once-promising Ugandan company that sells vegetables and related products in the region. It was approached by a big shot to help do a project for his farm. They declined because their hands were full.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards descended on them. The police came to investigate allegations that their trading account was being used for money laundering. The logistics company at the airport claimed to have lost their goods. The goods were released only after the intervention of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries. Now it’s almost bankrupt.

For now, these entrepreneurs still have a few good guys in the state on their side. But it is the agricultural equivalent of the Grand AutoTheft game, which they are losing. The puzzle is that President Museveni is letting them prey on the crown jewels of his once-vaunted big economic reform project.