Prime

Who will inherit Museveni’s throne? A renegade view

Author, Charles Onyango Obbo. PHOTO/FILE

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Oil money is how Museveni will fashion his pension, and also pay to cement his legacy. 

In recent months, there have been several moves by various actors to position themselves to succeed President Yoweri Museveni in 2026.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.