Why Uganda tax needs the toilet paper fix

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

...if Ugandans didn’t have to sell a cow just to get a family through treatment for a single bout of malaria, EFRIS would have happened quietly outside the headlines