Young Ugandans queue where old shadows rule

In a recent article titled “Can Gen Z Fix Africa’s Broken Voting System?” (17 July 2025), youth media platform Thred spotlighted the growing discontent among young Africans confronting democracy’s failures and political inertia. It identifies Uganda as one of the clearest examples of this crisis. In a country where over 75 percent of the population is under 30, the presidency has been held by an 81-year-old gentleman for nearly four decades.

Since 1986, Uganda has been ruled by President Yoweri Museveni, whose government has become synonymous with entrenched authoritarianism. Opposition figures like Dr Kizza Besigye and Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) have faced repeated arrests, beatings, and systematic harassment. Civic freedoms are curtailed, the internet is routinely shut down during elections, and citizens risk military courts for exercising freedom of assembly.

Uganda is trapped in a loop. Museveni, in power longer than most Ugandans have been alive, is now seeking a ninth term—two of them unelected—with no clear succession in sight. Yet Uganda is far from unique. It sits plonk in the middle of a broader African malaise: across the continent, power has ossified, ballots have become ritual, and Africa’s youngest citizens are fed up. Generation Z—those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s—is the continent’s largest, most connected, and arguably most disillusioned generation. They’ve grown up watching constitutions rewritten to benefit the powerful and elections weaponised to maintain the status quo. Thus, president-for-life Museveni has turned Besigye into a prisoner-for-life and crushed the hopes Bobi Wine inspired among the youth voters in 2021. He has been detained, tear-gassed, and surveilled into near silence. But it wasn’t always this way. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Uganda pioneered a vibrant political culture through open-air debates known as Ebimeza.

These town-square discussions—often broadcast live on FM radio—brought citizens, scholars, and politicians together in restaurants and community halls to debate national issues. Wild, noisy, and genuinely democratic, they made politics accessible and were hugely popular with young people. Then they vanished. By 2009, the government had begun banning Ebimeza from the airwaves, citing “public disorder” and “security concerns.” In truth, the debates had become too unpredictable and too difficult to control. Today’s youth are left with sanitised political talk shows and the occasional window through social media—when it isn’t blocked. They film police beatings on cracked phones and upload them to X or TikTok. Protests still happen in Kampala, albeit infrequently. Still, these aren’t mere outbursts—they are alarms from a generation tired of being silenced and sidelined. Kenya, next door, has already witnessed what Gen Z can do. In 2024, mass protests forced the government to withdraw a controversial Finance Bill.

Social media led the charge. Hashtags like #RejectFinanceBill2024 became rallying calls, with thousands flooding streets in cities nationwide. It wasn’t a one-off—it was a masterclass in modern mobilisation: no political godfathers, just fury, memes, and foot soldiers with smartphones. But the cost was steep. Over 100 people were killed, according to rights groups. Still, Gen Z didn’t retreat. They keep returning to the streets. Across Africa, the statistics speak louder than presidents. In South Africa, 35 percent of the population is aged 18 to 34, yet youth unemployment is at 43.8 percent. Fewer than 60 percent of young South Africans are registered to vote. It’s not apathy—it’s a deep disillusionment. In Nigeria, where the #EndSARS protests once shook the establishment, Gen Z is stirring again. October 2025 has been dubbed #FearlessOctober, with rallies erupting nationwide against inflation, corruption, and electoral fraud.

These young Africans aren’t asking for a seat at the table—they want to build a new one. The problem is partly structural. Museveni’s decades in power, bolstered by elections marred by violence, vote-rigging, and internet blackouts, reflect a system designed to preserve power, not challenge it. These electoral rituals serve to legitimise rather than reform his rule, stifling innovation and frustrating a generation hungry for change. Some argue Museveni’s tenure has brought stability. And compared to Tanzania—where journalists increasingly face violence and government critics turned up dead in maize fields —Uganda’s media operates with relative freedom, though self-censorship is widespread. Yet, Museveni’s grip has fostered stagnation.

His refusal to prepare a clear successor risks instability. Even where his rule offers continuity, it entrenches patronage and frustrates the emergence of merit-based systems. The Electoral Commission is widely perceived as an arm of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). In 2021, the internet was cut off days before the vote. Military trucks patrolled cities. Opposition candidates were detained. Foreign observers were blocked. Uganda, like much of Africa, is a place where the powerful grow older and the angry grow younger. The question is no longer which side will win, eventually. A wise system would make peace with them while it still has time.





Mr Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”.

Twitter@cobbo3








