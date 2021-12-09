Prime

Better regulation will keep doctors from having to bury their mistakes

Author: Daniel K Kalinaki. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Daniel K. Kalinaki

A week before she died, my sister Bridge shared a conversation she’d had with a respected doctor, who was also her close friend. A routine operation to remove her tonsils had led to a medical nightmare in which she needed one operation, then another, and another, to deal with the consequences of the last one.

