Better regulation will keep doctors from having to bury their mistakes

A week before she died, my sister Bridge shared a conversation she’d had with a respected doctor, who was also her close friend. A routine operation to remove her tonsils had led to a medical nightmare in which she needed one operation, then another, and another, to deal with the consequences of the last one.

The problem, the doctor friend argued, was that she had gone to a small clinic and put herself in the hands of an inexperienced doctor for the first operation. Bridge, a lawyer, offered a strong rebuttal. The “inexperienced” doctor worked at many hospitals, including a big private one associated with the doctor friend.

In addition, it was a routine out-patient operation which, one assumed, did not have to be done in a big hospital; the same doctor had done the same op successfully on her son, and, in any case, most people did not have the money to pay the eye-watering sums some of the hospitals charge.

As judge, I said jokingly, I ruled in her favour but court would make no determination as to costs. She was on the mend at the time and the argument was important but academic, or so we both thought. But we were fatally wrong.

There is nothing academic about someone lying in a sealed wooden box. And while no lectures or rigorous debate can bring the dead back to life, it is important that lessons are learned and that this is done as carefully and dispassionately as possible.

There are many cases of people going into hospital for routine medical procedures only to be wheeled out in body bags. It is easy for distraught relatives to quickly point a finger of blame at the health workers involved when they did their all to try and save a life. But it is also possible that some health workers take on procedures they aren’t qualified to do, in places that do not have support systems in case of complications, and when they are tired and stressed from running around moonlighting at different hospitals.

Even a competent doctor can make avoidable mistakes if they are running from surgery to surgery, fuelled only by adrenaline, ethanol, caffeine and constant worries about the mortgage. Others recommend needless procedures or prescribe expensive tests and drugs just to increase the topline from their labs and pharmacies.

We still don’t know if mistakes were made or if Bridge’s failure to heal was due to one of those rare autoimmune diseases. She, at least, gave the doctor the benefit of the doubt. At least three things need to happen to save the lives of others.

First, the regulatory mechanisms over private health care should expand to cover avoidable or preventable deaths including, for instance, the 16 women who die every day while giving birth in Uganda. This would protect health workers and health facilities from needless reputational damage but will also protect patients from cavalier health workers.

Secondly, people working in stressful jobs where small mistakes can lead to fatal outcomes need to be taken better care of. Pilots are relatively well paid but also required to get enough rest and take care of their mental health. Doctors should fall in the same category.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, we must reverse the privatisation of health care and make it the public good it ought to be. One way of doing this is through a national health insurance scheme in which the rich subsidise those with less money to improve health outcomes all around.

The current model of expensive, inaccessible and loosely regulated health care is broken and unsustainable. There will always be a place for private healthcare but it should sit on top of a robust, competent and affordable public health system. This, for all intents and purposes, does not currently exist.

Doctors have always buried their mistakes unlike, for example, journalists who publish theirs. Better regulation and higher transparency will benefit health workers and their patients. “We did the best we could” needs to be independently verified.

Wringing hands, tsk tsking repeatedly while shaking the head ruefully, and saying that is what the gods have decided, is not a good way to measure health outcomes.

Mr Kalinaki is a journalist and poor man’s freedom fighter.