Busega traffic crime lab shows we still need to sweat the small stuff

At least once a week, but usually several times, someone misses a flight because of the traffic holdup on the Kampala Northern By-pass. The by-pass was built to divert traffic away from the city centre. A trailer hauling goods from Mombasa to Goma or Kigali should get onto the by-pass at Namboole Stadium interchange and, 21-kilometres later, switch back to the national road westbound, all the way down to DR Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania, and beyond.

The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway added a dimension to the plan. One can drive from the northern suburbs of Greater Kampala to Entebbe Airport, or vice versa, without having to go through the city centre. A planned Southern by-pass would complete a ring around Kampala, bringing fluidity to movement and velocity to business.

All great, except for the best-laid plans of mice and men! There are three main problems. The first is physical, in the form of the roundabout at Busega, which creates a traffic chokepoint, and the narrow Masaka Road, which slows existing traffic. The Busega - Mpigi Expressway, whose construction is nearing a decade without any signs of urgency, will eventually help, as will a signalised junction as soon as we can get the Japanese to build us one there.

(Mbu, there is a certain section in a certain Act which forbids Ugandan engineers and entities from building signalised junctions or putting in traffic lights).

The second problem is mental. The roundabout is a chokepoint, but it is not terminal. If enough motorists kept calm, moisturised, stayed hydrated and invested in a good audiobook and some patience, it would be an annoying but otherwise surmountable delay.

But we are a people always in a hurry, with nowhere to go. So instead of moisturising, hydrating and waiting patiently, motorists taking the turn off the Northern Bypass to the Busega roundabout take over all its four lanes as they try to squeeze into the two-lane access road.

The result is a traffic hold-up that can stretch a mile or more, and in which it is not uncommon for motorists to find themselves sitting for hours at a stretch, only inching a few metres forward every 15 minutes or so. This is, as one can expect, frustrating if you are headed to Entebbe, spend two hours to cover a kilometre, then discover that the expressway ahead of you is virtually empty.

But this is more than just the "one percents" missing flights or being late to their dinner dates on the other side of the mayhem. The motorists caught up in this traffic are sitting ducks with nowhere to go and a target of criminal gangs. Previously, these were small-time gangs seeking to prise phones off recent arrivals to the city who used them with their windows open.

Increasingly, however, the gangsters brazenly walk through the stalled cars, peering inside to see if there are any valuables and testing the integrity of car door locks. How long before they smash through car windows and pull motorists out of their cars?

Which brings us to the third and biggest problem: the unresponsiveness of the state. This issue has been raised several times, including in this column, and many policy makers have or know people who've been caught up in this quagmire. Yet they seem powerless or just unwilling to do something about it.

Speeding up construction of Busega-Mpigi or removing the roundabout could cure the problem but cannot be done overnight. Recent repairs of the road surface could have introduced a concrete barrier cutting off the lane hogs but would only push the holdup farther back.

Yet today -- today, today, today -- not tomorrow, but today, today, today, the police can deploy traffic officers and direct all motorists in the inner lanes to continue onto the expressway. This would increase government road toll revenue, teach some road manners, and reduce or remove the problem within three weeks, tops.