Capitalism’s dance and Kampala’s mad commute driving a mental health crisis

Our house is about 14 kilometres from my office in Kampala City centre. At a crawling driving speed of 30km/h, it should take me half an hour door-to-door. To make a 7.30a.m. meeting, I should be able to wake up at 6a.m., do everything I need to prep myself mentally and physically for the day, then drive out just before 7a.m.

The reality slaps different. If I make the mad mistake of driving out of the house at 7a.m., I will arrive anywhere between 9 and 11a.m., if that. The arrival time is subordinate to all manner of variables: whether it has rained or not; which side of the traffic police officer you are on when they decide to stop your lane of traffic for 25 minutes; whether there are enough foolish drivers causing extra lanes and deadlock.

A fender-bender or a truck broken down in the middle of the road could easily add an hour to the journey. Two, if it is raining and there are enough idiots with red licence plates around.

To get to a 7.30a.m. meeting, therefore, one has to leave the house before 6a.m. Then avoid the taxi drivers cutting in and out of traffic, the boda boda riders testing the integrity of car lights, and the half-asleep mothers – bless their souls – fighting with their school kids to finish their breakfasts and, or homework.

The mornings are more frenetic because missed meetings can be career-limiting and no parent wants their child to always be late – but the evenings are not any better. The only difference is that motorists are too tired in the evening to be too aggressive.

Their energy sapped by capitalism, they sit in traffic watching pedestrians show them the dust, and trying to avoid eye-contact with the vendors and street beggars.

Make no mistake; Kampala has its charm and its lovely idiosyncrasies. The absurdly delicious roadside chapatis pressed down with dodgy dust-filled rags; the mostly lovely weather, and residents who always find the energy, nay, courage to smile. Despite everything. But getting around in Kampala sucks. It is not for the fleet-footed or the faint-hearted. It is also a ridiculous waste of time and productivity. Consider this, as this column has previously noted: say you live 20 or so kilometres from your desk in a Kampala office. Your commute will take, on average, three hours every day – and that is not considering stormy mornings or presidential road closures. That adds up to 15 hours a week if you go in five times, and 66 hours if you work for 22 days a month. Divide these by 24 hours and you spend two full days in traffic every month. If, however, you consider the working day to be eight hours and you divide it by eight, you realise that you are spending eight working days every month in traffic.

Where employers watch the clock and ensure that employees put in the full eight hours each day, it means that workers have only 13 hours to eat, sleep, rest, study and be parents and social beings.

Something then has to give. Employees turn up physically but remain absent mentally. Or they use company time to study, sleep, rest or socialise. Those unable to skive suffer a loss of productivity and creativity, or precious family and personal time as jobs take away the pleasures of parenthood.

Children are raised by domestic help, or by overworked and underpaid teachers. We over-compensate in the fleeting moments we see them by buying them expensive bribes in the vain hope that they can forget about their real needs: our time. And because of our stress-filled, unrelenting and underappreciated work lives, we end up cranky, listless and unfulfilled.

Some of the solutions require heavy lifting. Like ensuring new residential areas have wide-enough roads and open spaces, something we shall return to soon. Or fixing potholes, adding traffic lights to junctions, and building good public schools and hospitals in the suburbs – another thing we shall return to.

But some fixes are easier. If you employ people, you should think of ways you can make life easier on them. Like staggered arrival times, allowing those who can work remotely or on flexi-hours, and generally making work more pleasant.

A report a few years ago said 14 million people in Uganda have mental health issues. I suspect a lot of it has to do with the daily dance with capitalism, and the commute!