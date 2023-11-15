Citizens have a right to ask foolish questions. Govt must answer them

The government continues to push through programmes that it says are designed to help the lives of citizens, only to be met by constant and unrelenting resistance, criticism and suspicion. The narrative from within the government is that this scepticism is the handiwork of “fifth columnists”, “enemies of development”, “foreign agents” and, lately, “parasites”. Government officials blithely brush off questions from citizens or lump anything other than effusive support as opposition to it and its actions.

Under this narrative, Ugandans are divided into two broad categories. Those who support the ruling party and are entitled to receive services under it, and those who don’t and should either toe the line or remain excluded. This view is built on the sands of illegality and held up by weak walls of narrow political partisanship whose collapse is inevitable.

To see how we need to start with the basics. The right of Ugandans to belong to their country is not bestowed to them by a government but is inalienable. They also have the right to hold and share views, whether critical or supportive of the government of the day. Accusing those who disagree with us of working for vague foreign interests is a flimsy attempt to undermine their citizenship and strip them of their agency.

Governments have a responsibility to seek broad consensus around national goals and programmes. This consensus should be obtained by persuasion, not coercion. This requires the government to explain why it wants to do the things it proposes to do and to listen to alternative views, yet this isn’t always the case.

Two current projects are illustrative. The first is the installation of new licence plates on motor vehicles to aid law enforcement. A project that is meant to make the country safer would generally obtain mass support. But questions about the efficacy of the technology and the conceptualisation of the project itself have been brushed aside instead of being answered. The ensuing clouds of suspicion will inevitably undermine compliance – even among ruling party supporters.

Or take the plan to change the way fuel is imported into the country. The government says it has identified loopholes in the current system which, if plugged, would make supplies more secure and pump prices cheaper. Yet it wasn’t until the plan ran into traffic that we heard of the justifications behind it delivered, typically, in a threatening manner.

What would it cost the government to come to the public and say, ‘We’ve found a way to make fuel cheaper for you and here is how we plan to do it’? Is there anyone who would stand up and argue against lowering the price of fuel? Really?

So why doesn’t that conversation happen? Your columnist can hazard a few guesses. First is that not all the people meant to speak for or explain government plans know what they are doing, or care to do their jobs. It is easier to blame the ‘haters’ when things go wrong.

But there is a deeper problem of a legitimacy gap between the state and the people. Part of it is political, arising from the mismatch between electoral outcomes and voter intentions and actions.

Another part is down to the shockingly high number of projects that are launched with great fanfare only to fail, or not get off the ground at all. There is not enough space in this column to list them here. Few people trust the government to do the right thing or can bet their pensions that it knows what it is doing. To many, “gavumenti bagyivaako ekola byeyagala”! The solution to this is to allow more transparency and public participation in the design and execution of projects, not less.

It is to have the humility to accept that the government is not all-knowing. The underlying social contract between the state and the citizen is that those in power govern with the consent of the people, to whom power ultimately lies. Citizens pay taxes that are used to run the state and generate wealth. The state does not generate any wealth on its own; it only distributes that which it takes from the taxpayers.

Citizens will not support projects they do not understand, or whose promoters have a history of baking pies in the sky. And if they are expected to finance public projects the least we can do is to educate and inform them, not insult them.