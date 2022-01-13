Prime

Current Covid testing rules seem to target the pocket, not the nose

Author: Daniel K Kalinaki. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Daniel K. Kalinaki

What you need to know:

  • Everywhere, the efficacy of control measures is constantly being tested and adjusted, with large dollops of science and common sense, to balance between public safety and living.

South Africa’s announcement, at the end of November, that its scientists had discovered a new variant of the coronavirus was met with pandemonium as many countries banned flights and passengers from the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.