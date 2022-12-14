Don’t hire dumb folks you can teach. Hire smart folks who can teach you

One of the most economically topsy-turvy years is about to end without a governor at the Central Bank. It remains unclear who will lead the National Social Security Fund over the next five years, despite it being the biggest pot of money held together by Ugandan savers.

The last deputy governor at Bank of Uganda waited until after the expiry of his contract to learn that he would not be offered a renewal. For many months we went without a substantive Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister, despite the urgent need to rebuild public faith in the rule of law, and begin the process of building consensus around a new constitutional order.

We have created a leadership crisis in public institutions by the way we pick senior executives and manage transitions. Top executives are sometimes appointed because they are competent and have a good track record. But these are now the exceptions.

Mostly, folks are appointed because they are considered to be loyal, or after they out-lobby rivals. This isn’t to say that loyal people can’t be competent, or that less-competent people cannot learn on the job. But the steep learning curve translates into sub-optimal performance that, in aggregate, holds the country back. Leaders appointed on the basis of brown-nosing are more beholden to serving the interests of their godfathers, rather than those of the institution and citizens. As long as whoever gave them the job is happy, the rest of y’all can go to hell.

By law, appointments to top positions in public institutions are meant to be made by the line ministers, on the recommendation of the boards of directors. In practice, most appointments are made “from above” – which is usually the Presidency, or the many dark power centres around it – and only regularised by the board and minister.

This creates an obvious problem. How can a board or a line minister supervise and hold accountable a chief executive whose name has been handed to them in a sealed envelope in a dark, smoke-filled room? Yet State House, which is the de facto and sometimes de jure appointing authority, does not have the operational and intellectual bandwidth to supervise them either.

Where the chief executive, the board of directors and the line minister are all appointed out of State House, a ferocious ‘teacher me! teacher me! game of influence peddling often ensues, creating distractions and undermining performance.

There are three ways to fix this problem. First, appointments to top public positions should be made more transparent. In Kenya, interviews of candidates for top public positions, including cabinet ministers and senior judges, are conducted publicly, and live on television. This gives citizens involvement in and ownership of the process, through their elected parliamentary representatives. There is no reason why we do not adopt this method.

Second, the parameters against which top public executives are measured also need to be made public. Citizens should be able to see how many new water connections the head of NWSC made and how this contributed to the broader national goal of expanding access to clean and affordable water. A dashboard maintained by the Public Service ministry or the Auditor General’s office and accessible to the public could take care of this transparency and accountability.

The third step is to decouple the appointment of executives and technocrats from that of political appointees. The President should have the legroom to appoint the minister in charge of forests to pursue his agenda and party manifesto promises in that area. But there is no reason why, having appointed the minister and the line permanent secretary, the President is then expected to also appoint the head of the National Forestry Authority.

The 1995 Constitution gave too much unnecessary power to the President. Any holder of that office has to make so many decisions that the quality of decision making often suffers. Current occupants might shudder at the thought of losing even an iota of power, but we must get to a point where a sitting President picks a cabinet they trust and allows them legroom to work, then holds them accountable if they fail. Appointing people and then doing their work for them, as the current system is set up to do, explains a lot of the lethargy and mediocrity in the management of public affairs. It isn’t clever to hire dumb people and tell them what to do. Better to hire smart people and let them tell you what to do.